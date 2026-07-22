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Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/23/2026

Thursday, July 23, 2026, 9:00 AM

1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS

100 Court Street, 3rd Floor
JACKSON, MO 63755

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

OPEN SESSION

The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Approval of minutes from July 20, 2026

COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD

**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION

  1. Approve Grant Application for Juvenile Court Diversion for Fiscal Year 2027
  2. Discuss and Approve Hiring Two Medical Technicians in Sheriff’s Office
  3. Discuss and Approve Sounding Board in Interview Rooms
  4. Discuss and Approve Quote from Public Service Outfitters, LLC
  5. Discuss and Approve Contract for Central Square
  6. Approve Replacing Mobile Data Devices Due to End of Life 
  7. Discuss and Approve Cost Share Project with the Missouri Department of Transportation

APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
8. Accept the Resignation from the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District

9. Appoint One Member to the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District to fill an unexpired term ending July 1, 2029

PUBLIC COMMENTS

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.

ROUTINE BUSINESS

10. Form 11 (Aggregate Abstract)

11. Accounts Payable

12. Fund Reports from Community Foundation of the Ozarks

13. Request from County Clerk to Destroy Records

14. Archive Report

15. Sheriff Report for March 2026

Adjournment

Agenda Posted: 11:30 a.m. July 17, 2026

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Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/23/2026

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