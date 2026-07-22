Cape Girardeau County Commission Meeting 07/23/2026
Thursday, July 23, 2026, 9:00 AM
1908 COURTHOUSE COMMISSION CHAMBERS
100 Court Street, 3rd Floor
JACKSON, MO 63755
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
OPEN SESSION
The County Commission may, as part of its regular/open meeting, conduct any such business that may come before the Commission.
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
Approval of minutes from July 20, 2026
COMMUNICATIONS/REPORTS – OTHER ELECTED OFFICIALS/DEPARTMENT HEAD
**Updates on Remodeling of Sheriff’s Office **
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Items listed on the agenda
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION
- Approve Grant Application for Juvenile Court Diversion for Fiscal Year 2027
- Discuss and Approve Hiring Two Medical Technicians in Sheriff’s Office
- Discuss and Approve Sounding Board in Interview Rooms
- Discuss and Approve Quote from Public Service Outfitters, LLC
- Discuss and Approve Contract for Central Square
- Approve Replacing Mobile Data Devices Due to End of Life
- Discuss and Approve Cost Share Project with the Missouri Department of Transportation
APPOINTMENTS & POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
8. Accept the Resignation from the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District
9. Appoint One Member to the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District to fill an unexpired term ending July 1, 2029
PUBLIC COMMENTS
Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items not listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the Presiding Commissioner. Each speaker must state his/her name and address for the record. All comments will be directed to the Commission.
ROUTINE BUSINESS
10. Form 11 (Aggregate Abstract)
11. Accounts Payable
12. Fund Reports from Community Foundation of the Ozarks
13. Request from County Clerk to Destroy Records
14. Archive Report
15. Sheriff Report for March 2026
Adjournment
Agenda Posted: 11:30 a.m. July 17, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.