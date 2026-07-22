Cumberland County Commissioners July 20 Regular Meeting Wrap-Up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The following is a summary of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting held at on July, 20, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse. Agendas and supporting materials are available at www.cumberlandcountync.gov/commissioners.

Vice Chairwoman Veronica Jones led the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

PRESENTATIONS

There were no presentations for this meeting

RECOGNITIONS

A. Sade’ Wilson - The Fayetteville Observer 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

The Board recognized Public Information Office Outreach and Engagement Manager Sade' Wilson for being named to The Fayetteville Observer's 40 Under 40 Class of 2026. The annual recognition honors young professionals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, professional achievement and community service.

B. Cumberland County Public Library Local & State History Division

The Board recognized the Cumberland County Public Library Local & State History Division for receiving the America250! Commendation Medal and Certificate. The award honors the division's work supporting the America250 initiative and educating the public about the nation's founding and those who secured American independence. Staff members honored included Joseph Westendorf, Matthew Morgan and Kaitlyn Santos-Porter.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

A public comment period was held.

1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

The Board unanimously approved the agenda.

2. CONSENT AGENDA

The Board unanimously approved the following Consent Agenda items unless otherwise noted:

A. Approval of June 15, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of a Proclamation Recognizing World Breastfeeding Week and Black Breastfeeding Week in Cumberland County

C. Approval of a Proclamation Honoring the Delta Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

D. Approval of the ABC Board’s Requests to Adopt Cumberland County’s Travel Policy.

3. PUBLIC HEARINGS

A. Public Hearing Regarding Incentives for Project Odesa

The Board held a public hearing regarding Project Odesa, a Ukrainian drone manufacturing company considering locating its U.S. headquarters and first domestic production facility in an existing building on Celebration Drive. Following the hearing, the Board unanimously approved economic development incentives for the project.

4. ITEMS OF BUSINESS

A. Consideration of an Expanded Contract for Courthouse Security and Budget Ordinance Amendment #270238

The Board unanimously approved expanding courthouse security services to include eight armed security officers and one police officer. The action also included an $822,127 budget ordinance amendment to fund the expanded security services.

B. Consideration of Ratification of Contract for Post-Event Recovery Shelter Generator Installation

The Board unanimously approved a $1.452 million contract for generator installation at four designated public recovery shelters: Mac Williams Middle School, Pine Forest High School, South View High School and W.T. Brown Elementary School. The project will help ensure these facilities can operate during emergency shelter operations.

C. Consideration of a Contract for Cliffdale Recreation Center Generator Installation

The Board unanimously approved a contract with JL Britt Electric, Inc. for the Cliffdale Recreation Center Generator Installation Project in an amount not to exceed $260,700. The Board also authorized the Chairman to execute the contract.

D. Consideration of an Updated Formal Bid Award for Public Library Materials and Processing Services

The Board unanimously approved an updated formal bid award for library materials and processing services for FY27.

E. Consideration of Approval to Reappropriate American Rescue Plan Freed-Up General Fund Capacity & Emergency Services Grant Funds and Associated Budget Ordinance Amendment B270105

The Board unanimously approved reappropriating approximately $5.56 million in previously approved FY26 funding into FY27 for projects and programs that were not fully completed before the close of the fiscal year, including American Rescue Plan-related General Fund capacity and Emergency Services grant funding.

F. Consideration of a Contract for Mobile Incident Command Post

The Board unanimously approved a contract with Atlantic Emergency Solutions, Inc. for the County's new Mobile Incident Command Post, which will strengthen emergency response, incident management and multi-agency coordination during disasters and major incidents. The County Manager was authorized to finalize the agreement.

G. Consideration of Approval for the Cumberland County Schools Capital Project Budget Ordinance #270061 E.E. Smith High School, #270062 J.W. Coon Elementary School, #270064 Other Building Improvements, and Declaration of Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures

The Board unanimously approved capital project budget ordinances supporting the planning and design of E.E. Smith High School, J.W. Coon Elementary School and other building improvements for Cumberland County Schools. Combined, the projects are expected to represent more than $510 million in investments in Cumberland County's public education infrastructure, including up to $160 million for E.E. Smith High School, $50 million for J.W. Coon Elementary School and $300 million for additional school facility improvements. The Board also approved a declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures.

H. Consideration of Approval for the Fayetteville Technical Community College Capital Project Budget Ordinance #270053 Cumberland Hall and #270060 Other Building Improvements, and Declaration of Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures

The Board unanimously approved capital project budget ordinances supporting Cumberland Hall and other building improvements at Fayetteville Technical Community College. The projects represent more than $46.7 million in planned investments in higher education and workforce development, including up to $42 million for Cumberland Hall and $4.7 million for additional campus improvements. The Board also approved a declaration of official intent to reimburse expenditures.

I. Consideration of Approval for Budget Amendment #270235, Miscellaneous Crown Projects

The Board unanimously approved Budget Amendment #270235, allocating approximately $6 million for capital improvements at the Crown Complex. The funding supports projects including new event netting, curtains and trusses, sound system upgrades, movable air walls and Expo Center restroom improvements.

J. Consideration of the Proposed Cumberland County Aquatic Center Feasibility Study Agreement

The Board unanimously approved an agreement with LS3P to conduct a comprehensive feasibility study for the proposed Cumberland County Aquatic Center. The study will evaluate potential programming, site considerations, operational models and financial feasibility to help guide future decisions on the project.

5. NOMINATIONS

The Board unanimously nominated the following:

A. Juvenile Crime Prevention Council

B. Fayetteville Technical Community College Board of Trustees

C. Joint Planning Board

6. APPOINTMENTS

The Board unanimously appointed the following:

A. ABC Board Chairperson

7. CLOSED SESSION

The Board entered Closed Session to discuss:

The meeting was adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

The next regular Board of Commissioners meeting will be on Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. in Room 118 of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse.

Board of Commissioners Regular Meetings and Agenda Sessions are livestreamed on the County’s YouTube Channel. Cumberland County can be found on social media by searching CCNCGov.