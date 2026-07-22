'LIFE OF MIKE' Now Streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Patreon

Actor Miko Defoor is "Mike" in 'Life of Mike' Panel discussion for the "Men Suffer in Silence" PSA campaign. Ole Goode (left) and Miko Defoor (right) in "Life of Mike"

The New Thriller Expands the Conversation Around Men's Mental Health

Our hope has always been that 'LIFE OF MIKE' would first captivate audiences with a compelling story. But beneath the suspense is a deeper message about human connection.” — Derick Halliman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'LIFE OF MIKE,' the compelling independent feature film from Mountain Park Media and director/producer Derick Halliman, is now streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Patreon. Viewers can find every streaming option through the film's official landing page at LifeOfMikeFilm.com.

Blending drama, suspense, and emotional intrigue, 'LIFE OF MIKE' follows Mike Smith (Miko DeFoor), a thriving real estate tycoon whose success has come at the expense of meaningful relationships. Living a life largely disconnected from family and friends, Mike expects little more than another ordinary birthday. But when his wife, Celeste (Shareese Ballard), makes a heartfelt effort to celebrate him, an unexpected chain of events unfolds that challenges everything he believes about loyalty, love, and the people closest to him. By the end of the day, Mike is forced to confront the painful truth about who genuinely cares for him and who does not.

While 'LIFE OF MIKE' delivers a gripping, character-driven story filled with unexpected twists, it also explores timely themes of grief, identity, isolation, and emotional resilience. The film has become a catalyst for important conversations about men's mental health, encouraging audiences to look beyond outward success and consider the silent struggles many people face.

That conversation was captured in a recent PSA launched by the film in partnership with AAFCA (African American Film Critics Association) entitled “Men Suffer in Silence,” available now at LifeOfMikeFilm.com. The discussion features Halliman along with lead actor Miko DeFoor, supporting actor Tony Evans, Sr., actor Ryan Scott, licensed clinical therapist Dr. Vaughn Gay, and writer/film critic Edward Adams. In the video, they reflect on the film's themes as well as the importance of creating spaces where men feel empowered to speak openly about their mental and emotional well-being.

"Our hope has always been that 'LIFE OF MIKE' would first captivate audiences with a compelling story," said Halliman. "But beneath the suspense is a deeper message about human connection. Too often, people carry emotional burdens in silence. If this film entertains viewers while also encouraging meaningful conversations with loved ones, then we've accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

As conversations around mental health continue to grow, 'LIFE OF MIKE' demonstrates the unique ability of storytelling to entertain, challenge perspectives, and inspire empathy. Through memorable performances and an emotionally resonant narrative, the film invites audiences to reflect on the relationships they value most and the importance of showing up for one another.

For streaming information, the "Men Suffer in Silence" discussion, and more, visit LifeOfMikeFilm.com.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN PARK MEDIA

Mountain Park Media is a boutique film production company based in Atlanta, GA. We specialize in the development, production and sale of commercial film and television projects. We work with filmmakers and other clients along every step of the creative process to ensure their visions become reality. Mountain Park Media’s long-term goal is to extend its catalog on an international scale by producing and acquiring films and television programs that tell stories for a global audience. Visit mountainparkmedia.com for more information.

'LIFE OF MIKE' Trailer

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