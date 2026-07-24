Latina Entrepreneur Academy (LEA) Partners with HCCUSA, Returns to Alloy Growth Lab

Latina Entrepreneur Academy

New HCCUSA partnership and LEA's return to Alloy Growth Lab mark a new chapter for Latino entrepreneurship in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latina Entrepreneur Academy (LEA) is entering an exciting new chapter with two major announcements: a strategic partnership with the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA (HCCUSA) and the return of its entrepreneurship program to Alloy Growth Lab in Norwood.These collaborations strengthen LEA's mission of providing high-quality entrepreneurial education, mentorship, and resources to aspiring and established entrepreneurs throughout Greater Cincinnati."Entrepreneurship transforms lives, creates economic opportunity, and strengthens entire communities," said Karla C. Boldery, Founder of the Latina Entrepreneur Academy. "We're grateful to the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA and Alloy Growth Lab for believing in our mission and helping us expand our impact."A Stronger Entrepreneurial EcosystemThe partnership with the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA will increase collaboration, connect entrepreneurs with additional resources and business networks, and expand opportunities for Latino-owned businesses throughout the region while preserving LEA's independent mission and educational programming.Corporate Partners of the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA are invited to reach out to the HCCUSA office to explore sponsorship opportunities.Beginning with the 2026 Academy, LEA will also return to Alloy Growth Lab, where the Academy first began. The location will once again serve as the home for classes and programming, providing participants with an innovative environment designed to support entrepreneurs.A Growing Movement of EntrepreneursThe demand for LEA continues to exceed expectations. For the second consecutive year, the Academy reached full capacity without any advertising, a testament to the strength of its reputation and the impact of its graduates.The 2026 cohort welcomed 33 entrepreneurs selected from more than 80 applicants, reflecting a growing need for accessible, culturally relevant business education and a supportive entrepreneurial community.Since its founding in 2017, LEA has:*Empowered 239 entrepreneurs through hands-on business education and mentorship.*Helped launch 38 new businesses.*Supported the growth of 81 existing businesses.*Built a vibrant network of alumni who continue to collaborate, mentor, and strengthen Greater Cincinnati's entrepreneurial ecosystem.As LEA continues to grow, so does its vision: creating opportunities that not only change the trajectory of individual entrepreneurs but also strengthen families, create jobs, and contribute to the economic vitality of our region.Investing in the Next Generation of EntrepreneursNow operating as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, LEA is inviting the community to help make entrepreneurship accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.Every contribution directly supports scholarships, educational materials, participant workbooks, expert instructors, mentorship, networking opportunities, and year-round entrepreneurial support.Whether you're an individual, business, foundation, or community partner, your investment helps create opportunities that strengthen families, grow local businesses, and build a more vibrant regional economy.We invite you to be part of this mission.Visit our donation page today and make a tax-deductible contribution:Every gift—large or small—helps an entrepreneur take the next step toward building a successful business.About Latina Entrepreneur AcademyFounded in 2017, the Latina Entrepreneur Academy (LEA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering Latina and Latino entrepreneurs through practical business education, mentorship, networking, and access to resources. Through hands-on training and community support, LEA equips entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence to launch, grow, and sustain successful businesses.Media ContactKarla C. BolderyFounderLatina Entrepreneur Academykarlaboldery@gmail.com

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