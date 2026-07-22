Veteran Heights Subdivision Historic District, Millcreek, Salt Lake County

The Veteran Heights Subdivision Historic District in Millcreek, Salt Lake County, is locally significant under Criterion A in the area of Social History and under Criterion C in the area of Community Planning and Development. Under Criterion A, Veteran Heights is significant in the social history of Millcreek as an example of postwar neighborhoods developed for veterans returning from World War II. The neighborhood was platted in 1946 and was among the first in the country reserved specifically for veterans and their families. It is the singular example of such a development in Millcreek and is remarkable throughout the state as a community planned by veterans, for veterans. Veteran Heights is representative of similar efforts throughout the United States in the late 1940s and early 1950s to address critical housing shortages for middle- and lower-income ex-servicemen.

Under Criterion C, Veteran Heights is significant for its Community Planning and Development as an intact and cohesive post–World War II residential subdivision that embodies the distinctive characteristics of immediate postwar neighborhood planning, modest single-family house design, and cooperative housing development in Millcreek and Salt Lake County. These simplified and modern designs were preferred by the federal government as criteria for approval of Federal Housing Association (FHA) loans. The loans were often lifelines for residential construction during periods of national crisis such as the Great Depression and World War II. During the postwar period, the FHA continued to favor the Minimal Traditional and Ranch styles in awarding federally guaranteed loans to veteran applicants. The period of significance begins in 1946, when the subdivision was platted and construction began, and ends in 1958, by which time the majority of houses were constructed. Veteran Heights retains very good overall historic integrity, with 74% of primary buildings contributing to its historic character.