Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource center in Reynolds County following severe storms and flash flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Consumer specialists with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will participate in a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Reynolds County to answer insurance questions and help those impacted by recent severe storms and flash flooding.

MARCs are one-stop shops that pull together recovery resources in communities impacted by disasters. DCI and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency encourage affected residents to come to the MARC location in Centerville, MO, on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 24, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

VFW Post 6660 R.C.

2316 Green Street

Centerville, MO 63633

DCI’s consumer specialists will be available to answer questions, assist residents in understanding their insurance policies and the claims process, and provide company contact information.

Most homeowners insurance does not cover damage from flooding – coverage must be purchased through a separate policy. Homeowners should check their policies for exclusions, such as "water damage."

Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and may be purchased through licensed property and casualty insurance agents or through many private insurance companies. Typically, there's a 30-day waiting period from the date of purchase before a policy goes into effect. There are also some eligibility restrictions to qualify for an NFIP policy. Consumers should contact the NFIP with eligibility questions at 877-336-2627.

Policyholders with questions or concerns about their insurance coverage can call DCI’s Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers. Individuals with unmet needs can contact United Way 211 for assistance. Call 2-1-1 to talk with a trained resource specialist or visit 211helps.org. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, visit recovery.mo.gov.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.