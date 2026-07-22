flynas Confirms the Purchase of 25 New Airbus Aircraft, Comprising 20 A321neo and Five Wide-Body A330neo Aircraft

flynas & Airbus 2026 01 flynas & Airbus 2026 02

• In the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom and the President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- flynas , the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, announced the confirmation of the purchase of five A330neo wide-body aircraft and 20 A321neo aircraft under its existing agreements with Airbus , bringing the number of confirmed aircraft orders with Airbus to 235 out of a total orderbook of 280 aircraft, in support of the airline's growth and expansion plans for the coming years.With the confirmation of these aircraft purchases, flynas' total confirmed orders for A330neo aircraft increase to 20, while its confirmed orders for aircraft from the A320 Family reach 215.The agreement was signed on behalf of flynas by Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, and Ayed AlJeaid, Chairman of flynas, and on behalf of Airbus by Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of flynas, said: "This step is aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of the flynas fleet over the coming years to support the continued expansion of our six operating bases across the Kingdom, while also strengthening our operational and expansion capabilities for flynas Syria," noting that the increase in confirmed aircraft orders will enhance the carrier's ability to access new markets and further reinforce flynas' role as a key logistics partner in advancing Saudi Arabia's position as a global tourism and travel hub, while also supporting the objectives of the Pilgrim Experience Program by facilitating access to the Two Holy Mosques and contributing to increasing the aviation sector's overall capacity.Almohanna added that increasing flynas' confirmed Airbus orders to 235 aircraft out of a total orderbook of 280 aircraft will further strengthen the airline's operational and expansion capabilities, enabling it to support the growth and transformation taking place across the Saudi economy, given the major tourism developments and global events that Saudi Arabia will host, including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.flynas currently operates a fleet of 67 Airbus aircraft, comprising two A330, four A320ceos, and 61 A320neos, as the airline continues to expand its network to meet the growing demand for domestic and international travel, supporting the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 by enhancing air connectivity and reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global hub for transport and logistics.flynas, the best LCC in the Middle East and a leading low-cost airline worldwide, is the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul). It operates 156 routes to more than 80 domestic and international destinations in 38 countries with more than 2,000 weekly flights. It has flown 110 million passengers since its launch in 2007, aiming to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

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