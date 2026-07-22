New Executive Order Accelerates Demand for U.S. RF Component Suppliers Ahead of 2027 Defense Procurement Deadline

A new Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on July 20 directing the Department of Defense to strengthen America's defense supply chains is expected to increase scrutiny of critical supplier networks and accelerate qualification efforts for dom

Coaxicom says defense contractors should begin evaluating high-risk RF component sourcing now as new supply-chain visibility requirements take effect.

A successful domestic sourcing strategy requires engineering validation, documented qualification, production capability and long-term manufacturing control.” — John Haas, Managing Director, Coaxicom

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump on July 20 directing the Department of Defense to strengthen America's defense supply chains is expected to increase scrutiny of critical supplier networks and accelerate qualification efforts for domestically manufactured components across defense programs.The order reinforces federal efforts to reduce dependence on foreign sources for strategically important materials while improving supply-chain visibility across multiple tiers of defense contractors. A key milestone arrives January 1, 2027, when certain nonavailability waivers under 10 U.S.C. § 4872 will require accepted mitigation plans, creating an immediate planning horizon for procurement and engineering organizations."For many programs, the calendar is misleading," said John Haas, Managing Director of Coaxicom . "Qualification work begins long before a contract changes. Engineering reviews, testing, customer approvals, first articles and production planning all require time that simply can't be compressed." The Executive Order focuses on strengthening supply-chain transparency and accelerating domestic sourcing strategies for critical defense programs. While the statute applies to specific covered materials, many defense contractors are expected to broaden supplier reviews as they evaluate sourcing risk throughout their programs. For manufacturers of RF connectors, adapters, attenuators and terminations , that means customers are increasingly asking where components are produced, how materials are sourced, and what documentation supports compliance and traceability.Coaxicom manufactures RF interconnect products in Stuart, Florida under an AS9100-certified quality management system. With more than 20,000 connector, adapter, attenuator and termination designs, domestic machining, assembly and testing capabilities, ITAR registration, JCP approval and direct engineering support, the company assists defense contractors in evaluating alternatives for components that may present sourcing or documentation challenges."A successful domestic sourcing strategy requires more than finding another supplier," Haas said. "It requires engineering validation, documented qualification, production capability and long-term manufacturing control." Because many RF components perform mission-critical functions in radar systems, satellite communications, missile defense platforms, electronic warfare systems and secure communications equipment, identifying replacement options early can help reduce program risk before qualification schedules become compressed.Coaxicom encourages defense contractors, subsystem manufacturers and procurement organizations to begin reviewing RF components that rely on foreign, sole-source or difficult-to-document supply chains while sufficient time remains for engineering evaluation and qualification.The company has also published a detailed technical resource explaining how the Executive Order may affect RF component sourcing and qualification planning.About CoaxicomCoaxicom manufactures precision RF connectors, adapters, attenuators and terminations for aerospace, defense, space and commercial applications. Operating from Stuart, Florida, the company maintains an AS9100-certified quality management system and supports customers with more than 20,000 RF interconnect designs, domestic manufacturing capabilities, ITAR registration, JCP approval and engineering support.

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