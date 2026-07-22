Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services' new DNA laboratory begins analyzing evidence

For nearly a century, the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services has helped build a safer community by evolving alongside the science it depends on. Throughout its history, the Bureau has embraced new methods and technologies to better support investigations and provide clearer answers for victims and families. The Bureau's new DNA laboratory, which has officially begun analyzing evidence, marks a major step forward in that work.

“In Wake County, we are committed to advancing public safety through innovation and excellence, and our Bureau of Forensic Services reflects that commitment,” said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. “The new DNA laboratory marks a major step forward in our ability to support investigations and safeguard our community.”

The laboratory features modern instrumentation, skilled analysts and access to CODIS, the FBI's Combined DNA Index System. Its development was made possible in part through the sponsorship of U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross, who helped secure federal funding for the project.

“I am proud to see Wake County's new DNA lab open after years of collaboration among our federal, state and local partners to make this facility a reality,” said U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross. “More than four years ago, I secured $500,000 in federal funding to help launch this project, and it's gratifying to see that investment come to fruition. Having worked for decades to improve North Carolina's criminal justice system, I know firsthand how transformative advancements in DNA testing have been for solving crimes, exonerating the innocent and delivering justice for victims and their families. I look forward to seeing the impact this new lab will have in advancing public safety and ensuring justice across our community.”

A Stronger Forensic System

The Bureau of Forensic Services includes three divisions—Laboratory, Identification and Crime Scene Science—that work together to support criminal justice across Wake County. The addition of DNA testing now strengthens this work even further.

DNA analyses reinforce the fairness and integrity of the justice system. Through scientific analysis, the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services DNA Laboratory ensures investigations and judicial processes are efficient, objective and grounded in evidence.

“The DNA laboratory will be a major asset to the work we do every day to bring answers to Wake County victims and their families,” said Bureau Director Sam Pennica. “The services the laboratory provides will benefit our residents and free up resources at the State Crime Laboratory that were being consumed by Wake County.”

Before this lab opened, Wake County was one of 99 counties relying on the State Crime Laboratory for all DNA analysis. The Bureau will now begin analyzing DNA evidence, starting with a small number of cases and growing over time.

With the launch of the DNA laboratory, the Bureau will be positioned to elevate forensic services throughout Wake County. It will continue pursuing new advancements in science-based techniques for victims and families who depend on these results.

“Our community takes a giant step forward in its ability to secure justice in a timely manner with the opening of the DNA laboratory,” said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. “This laboratory will bolster our ability to bring closure for victims of terrible crime while also ensuring we are holding the correct individuals accountable. I appreciate the support of the Wake County commissioners and Congresswoman Ross and commend the hard work of the team at the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services in making this a reality.”

For more information about the Bureau of Forensic Services, visit wake.gov/bureau.