New York Festivals 2027 TV & Film Awards Opens for Entries

2027 NYF TV & Film Awards Now Open for Entries

2027 Expands Storytelling Recognition with New Micro-Drama Category and Ongoing Focus on Environmental & Social Impact Through WaterBear and JusticeAid Awards

Micro-dramas have emerged as one of entertainment's fastest-growing formats and this year, mobile-first storytelling has its own place in the 2027 Entertainment category group.” — Rose Anderson, EVP, NYF TV & Film Awards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2027 New York Festivals Television and Film Awards , celebrating 70 years of excellence in global storytelling, is now open for entries “With entries from over 40 countries, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards honors the exceptional and innovative content being created today on all continents and seen across all platforms. We respect the achievements of the many talented men and women who make up the worldwide creative community. You take your work seriously, and so do we," said Rose Anderson Executive Vice President, New York Festivals."Micro-dramas have emerged as one of entertainment's fastest-growing formats and this year, mobile-first storytelling has its own place in the 2027 Entertainment category group. We also have categories for short-form verticals in the Streaming category group," said Anderson.This year, the TV & Film Awards introduced a dedicated Micro-Drama Category, recognizing the creativity and impact of mobile-first storytelling. Designed for audiences who consume content in short, engaging episodes on mobile devices, micro-dramas have become a global phenomenon, redefining how stories are created, distributed, and experienced.The 2026 New York Festivals Lifetime Achievement Award honored distinguished news leader Stephen Capus, President of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) and former President of NBC News. The annual award recognizes prominent industry leaders whose accomplishments and contributions have advanced their field and left a lasting impact on the media landscape.The 2027 competition will celebrate storytelling that drives awareness and inspires action through two special signature awards. The WaterBear Award, presented through an ongoing partnership with WaterBear Network, honors filmmakers whose visionary work encourages audiences to protect our planet.Formed to promote justice through the arts and public engagement, JusticeAid has partnered with New York Festivals to present The JusticeAid Award for the highest scoring submission across all Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions.The Kimberley (Wild Pacific Media, Australia) received the 2026 WaterBear Award, presented to the highest-scoring documentary across the Climate Change & Sustainability, Environment & Ecology, and Nature & Wildlife categories.My Father’s Hair (Keyi Productions, France) received the 2026 JusticeAid Award, recognizing the top-scoring entry across Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions. The award celebrates outstanding storytelling that confronts urgent social justice issues and inspires meaningful engagement.With 14 category groups, the 2027 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards celebrates excellence across today's media landscape, from investigative journalism and documentaries to scripted series, branded content, streaming, sports, entertainment, and emerging storytelling formats.The 2026 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards winners were announced at the Storytellers Gala on May 21, 2026, at 6 p.m. EDT. The virtual event featured global highlights, winners’ acceptance speeches, and behind-the-scenes commentary from some of the industry’s most respected storytellers.Celebrate the spirit of global storytelling with What Defines Greatness? 2027, a short video honoring the storytellers, award-winning work, and 70-year legacy of the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.The 2027 TV & Film Awards eligibility window runs from September 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026. The deadline for entering this year’s competition is December 31, 2026. The New York Festivals Storytellers Gala will celebrate trophy winners at virtual event on Thursday May 20, 2027.For more information about the 2027 TV & Film Awards, including competition rules, regulations, categories, and entry information, or to view the 2026 TV & Film Awards Winners Showcase, visit HERE About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsHealth AwardsRadio AwardsTV & Film Awards

Celebrate the spirit of global storytelling with What Defines Greatness? 2027, honoring the storytellers, award-winning work.

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