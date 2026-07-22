GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: CY 2027 Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) - App. Due Date: 08-17-26, 12pm
The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is accepting applications through the On-line Grants Management System (OGMS) (www.ogms.dcjs.virginia.gov/index.do) for calendar year (CY) 2027, Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) funding.
The purpose of SASP is to support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of rape crisis centers and other nongovernmental or tribal programs and projects to assist individuals who have been victimized by sexual assault, without regard to the age of the individual (34 U.S.C. §12511(b)(2)(B)).
Pursuant to 34 U.S.C. §12511(a)(1), funds under this program must be used to provide intervention and related assistance to:
- Adult, youth, and child victims of sexual assault.
- Family and household members of such victims.
- Those collaterally affected by the victimization (e.g., friends, coworkers, classmates), except for the perpetrator of such victimization.
The following are SASP priority areas for funding:
- 24-hour hotline services providing crisis intervention services and referral.
- Accompaniment and advocacy through medical, criminal justice, and social support systems, including medical facilities, police, and court proceedings.
- Crisis intervention, short-term individual and group support services, and comprehensive service coordination and supervision to assist sexual assault victims and family or household members.
- Information and referral to assist the sexual assault victim and family or household members.
- Community-based, culturally specific services and support mechanisms, including outreach activities.
- Development and distribution of materials on issues related to the services described in numbers 1 through 5 above.
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