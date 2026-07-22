GRANT ANNOUNCEMENT: CY 2027 Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) - App. Due Date: 08-17-26, 12pm

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) is accepting applications through the On-line Grants Management System (OGMS) (www.ogms.dcjs.virginia.gov/index.do) for calendar year (CY) 2027, Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) funding.

The purpose of SASP is to support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of rape crisis centers and other nongovernmental or tribal programs and projects to assist individuals who have been victimized by sexual assault, without regard to the age of the individual (34 U.S.C. §12511(b)(2)(B)).

Pursuant to 34 U.S.C. §12511(a)(1), funds under this program must be used to provide intervention and related assistance to:

Adult, youth, and child victims of sexual assault.

Family and household members of such victims.

Those collaterally affected by the victimization (e.g., friends, coworkers, classmates), except for the perpetrator of such victimization.

The following are SASP priority areas for funding: