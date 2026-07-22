Rhode Island Department of State Statement on Division of Motor Vehicles Voter Registration System

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of State today issued the following statement:

The Rhode Island Department of State is aware of the voter registration issue that has been identified in New Jersey.

The RI Department of State is in close communication with the Division of Motor Vehicles and has requested a meeting with the Division of Motor Vehicles and its vendor.

At this time, there is no indication that a similar issue has occurred here. Since 2019, at the request of the Elections Division of the RI Department of State, the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) conducts a regular audit of a randomized selection of DMV records to ensure that database entries match paper records. This process would identify any potential patterns of irregularities in registrations so that they could be immediately rectified.

The Elections Division has also requested a complete system review with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

The RI Department of State remains confident in the integrity of Rhode Island's voter rolls.

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