CPE expands Futuriti.org to help Kentucky students explore local career and technical education pathways

July 22, 2026

As Kentucky high school students return to the classroom this fall, they will have a new resource to help them explore career and technical education opportunities available in their communities.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s career and education planning website, Futuriti.org, has always shown program listings for high schools and area technology centers across the Commonwealth. Now, the new Program & Pathway Finder helps students and families better understand how those programs connect to future education and employment. Each listing includes a description of the pathway, related career options, aptitudes that may help students succeed in the field and opportunities to continue their education after high school.

“Kentucky students should be able to see how the courses they take today can lead to a meaningful career and a better future,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “These new resources give students a clearer picture of the opportunities available in their own communities and help them choose a pathway that aligns with their interests, talents and goals.”

Kentucky schools offer more than 100 career pathways across 13 CTE program areas. Offerings vary by school and region based on local workforce needs, industry partnerships, facilities and educator availability.

Through Futuriti, students can take a deeper look at their interests and compare available pathways with related occupations, education requirements and career opportunities. The statewide platform also provides Kentucky-specific information about wages, employment demand, college programs, scholarships, apprenticeships and the cost of living.

“CTE pathways can allow students to earn industry-recognized credentials and college credit before they graduate from high school, saving them both time and money,” Thompson said. “When students understand where a pathway can take them, they are more likely to continue their education, complete a valuable credential and enter a rewarding career. Over time, that can increase college-going rates, strengthen Kentucky’s workforce and improve the quality of life for graduates and their families.”

The new CTE listings are part of CPE’s continued expansion of Futuriti as a comprehensive classroom-to-career resource for Kentuckians. The platform is designed to help students make informed decisions by bringing together state-specific education, workforce and financial information in one place.

Students, families, educators and advisers can explore the new CTE resources at Futuriti.org.