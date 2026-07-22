Beans Route launches Express Deliveries Dashboard to turn 2.0 Transition into a Competitive Edge for Ground Contractors

The Beans Route Express Deliveries dashboard

With the network transition, the margin for error on express time commits is smaller than ever. Our dashboard gives dispatchers the tools to protect SLAs and optimize routes live.” — Vibhu Singh, Chief Product Officer at Beansroute.ai

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beans Route, a leading provider of last-mile logistics management solutions, today announced the launch of its new Express Deliveries Dashboard. Engineered specifically to address the evolving operational demands of Network 2.0 rollout, this innovative tool provides Independent Service Providers (ISPs) with real-time visibility into time-sensitive commitments.As Ground and Express operations consolidate, contracted service providers face the unprecedented challenge of integrating high-volume route structures with time-definite express commitments. This combined model adds routing sophistication, sharpening precision and demanding tighter operational discipline.The Express Deliveries Dashboard directly addresses this operational bottleneck by equipping dispatchers with real-time tracking and predictive tools to ensure on-time performance. This empowers teams to transition from reactive troubleshooting to proactive management, identifying at-risk deliveries before deadlines are missed.Features of the Express Deliveries DashboardThe new dashboard centralizes critical data into a single interface, featuring:- Predictive "At Risk" Alerts: The system actively highlights the exact number of stops that require immediate attention to avoid missing their designated time commits.- Actionable Stops Management: A filterable data table allows dispatchers to seamlessly pivot from high-level global metrics to individual line items. Features include live driver ETAs, global search functionality, and one-click sorting by route.- Visual Time-Slot Tracking: Deliveries are segmented by strict due times (e.g., 10:30 AM, 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM), allowing dispatchers to visualize approaching deadlines and allocate resources dynamically. A live, color-coded map displays real-time status: green indicates on-time, red indicates delayed, and orange indicates at risk.- Real-Time SLA Tracking: The KPI cards provide immediate insights into on-time delivery percentages, total completed stops, and average delay duration.The Express Deliveries dashboard serves as a dedicated command center for navigating strict deliver-by and deliver-at time commitments and meeting the 98.5% on time delivery threshold. By visually isolating time-sensitive express commits from standard package volume, the dashboard cuts through the operational noise.This real-time visibility allows dispatchers to instantly intervene, whether by messaging the driver to resequence their next stop or by deploying a contingency sweeper vehicle to prioritize at-risk deliveries. Ultimately, the dashboard equips dispatchers to confidently manage the influx of blended Network 2.0 volume, ensuring they can protect their profit margins and service scores without overwhelming their drivers.The Express Deliveries dashboard is available now. To schedule a live demo or view the platform in action, visit beansroute.ai/demo About Beansroute.aiBeans Route is an AI-powered location intelligence and last-mile delivery management platform built to optimize complex delivery workflows. Designed for logistics teams, ISPs, and DSPs, it integrates precise doorstep geocoding, multi-stop route optimization, and real-time dispatch tools to ensure accurate, efficient, and data-driven delivery operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.