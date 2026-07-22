Quest Food Management Services Promotes Josh Bain to Chief Growth Officer

Josh Bain (Chief Growth Officer) Josh Bain (Chief Growth Officer) and Nick Saccaro (CEO)

LOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quest Food Management Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Josh Bain to Chief Growth Officer, where he will lead the company's Business Development and Marketing teams as Quest continues to strengthen client relationships, expand into new markets, and pursue strategic growth opportunities.Bain brings more than a decade of experience in K-12 food service and five years of leadership at Quest. He joined the company as Division Vice President to help grow Quest's National School Lunch Program business, and most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations, overseeing the organization's K-12, collegiate, and corporate hospitality portfolio."Over the past five years, I've had the opportunity to work with a lot of really great teams here at Quest, and I think this is just an extension of that work," Bain said. "I'm super grateful for the trust being placed in me, and I'm excited to help shape the next phase of growth for Quest."Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Saccaro said Bain's promotion reflects his understanding of both operations and growth, giving him a unique perspective that will continue to serve Quest well. "Josh leads with integrity, collaboration, and a genuine commitment to our values,” Saccaro said. “We are incredibly excited for Josh to step into this new role and look forward to all we will accomplish together."Bain credits Quest's people and values as the driving force behind both his decision to join the company and the reason he has remained with the organization."The people are definitely what's kept me here," Bain said. "There was a real relational undercurrent that flowed through everything I saw Quest doing, and that's definitely been my experience here. I've never felt like I had to prioritize profit over what's ethical or correct. Integrity and our values really underpin what we do."As Chief Growth Officer, Bain will focus on strengthening the connection between business development, marketing, and operations while supporting sustainable growth across the organization."I think growth is a lot more than just selling," Bain said. "It's retaining and deepening existing relationships, some of which we've had for decades. Growth isn't just an opportunity - it's a responsibility. We have to be able to ultimately deliver what we're promising to our clients."Throughout his career, Bain has been recognized nationally for his contributions to school food service, including being named an Action for Healthy Kids School Hero in 2017 and a Food Service Director magazine Rising Star in 2020. He is known for his ability to build high performing teams and developing strong partnerships tailored to the unique needs of each client and community.Looking ahead, Bain sees opportunities to continue expanding Quest's reach while preserving the culture and relationships that have fueled the company's success."What I want to see, most of all, is for us to scale our growth in a way that really holds on to what makes us special," Bain said. "Our goal here is to carry along what we've worked for years to build and take those learnings into the future to help us deliver exceptional experiences to lots of new people."More information is available at questfms.com/news. Media assets can be downloaded here. About Quest Food Management ServicesFor over 40 years, Quest Food Management Services has been a leading provider of dining programs for K-12 schools, universities, corporate offices, and event venues. Known for fresh, scratch-made meals and personal service, Quest combines culinary expertise with operational excellence to deliver food experiences that nourish, connect, and inspire communities. For more information, visit www.questfms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.