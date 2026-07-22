NightRide Thermal to Exhibit Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Solutions at Police Fleet Expo 2026 in Orlando

Fleet managers decide which capability is included in their vehicles and PFE is THE event to meet them. Officers deserve full situational awareness. We make these tools affordable for US agencies.” — Mary Ellen Kramer, CEO

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NightRide Thermal , the leading American manufacturer of vehicle-mounted thermal imaging solutions for law enforcement and public safety, today announced it will exhibit at Police Fleet Expo 2026 (PFE26), August 10-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can experience NightRide’s technology firsthand at Booth #108.Police Fleet Expo is the premier event dedicated to every facet of police fleet management, bringing fleet managers together. For NightRide, the expo is a direct line to the people who spec, build, and upfit law enforcement vehicles; the decision-makers best positioned to make thermal imaging standard equipment on patrol fleets. NightRide’s vehicle-mounted thermal cameras allow officers to detect people, vehicles, and hazards in complete darkness and through smoke, fog, and dust, turning any patrol vehicle into a thermal-vision platform.Visitors to Booth #108 will see live demonstrations of the company’s product line, including Unity Spotlight mounted Pro-SL cameras , the NightRide 360 remote pan-and-tilt system, the Arges-mount-compatible Sentinel Stealth, and the recently launched NightRide 360 LUX with integrated LED spotlight and floodlight. More than 160 agencies across the country credit NightRide solutions with locating fleeing suspects and missing persons in conditions where conventional lighting and night vision fall short. In one recent case, officers using a NightRide camera located a suspect nearly 800 yards away in pitch-black terrain within 15 minutes of arriving on scene.“Fleet managers decide which capability is included in their vehicles and PFE is THE event to meet them," said Mary Ellen Kramer, Founder and CEO of NightRide Thermal. "Officers deserve full situational awareness. We make these tools affordable for US agencies."NightRide is a woman-owned small business. Its products are hand-assembled in the USA, ISO 9001:2015 certified, available on GSA Advantage, and supported by a network of more than 250 dealers serving over 160 agencies nationwide.Meet NightRide at Police Fleet Expo 2026Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL — Booth 108Expo hall: Wednesday, August 12 – Thursday, August 13, 2026About NightRide ThermalNightRide Thermal designs and manufactures high-performance, vehicle-mounted thermal solutions for law enforcement, fire, search and rescue, government, and outdoor professionals. A woman-owned American manufacturer, NightRide builds thermal solutions that support safe and effective operations in low-visibility conditions and in complete darkness and through smoke, fog, and dust. To learn more, visit getnightride.com

NightRide - About Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.