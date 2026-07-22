Sage-grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Aug. 3

An updated sage-grouse seasons and rules brochure, including number of tags available for each hunting zone, is available online at the Sage-grouse Seasons and Rules webpage.

Statewide, sage-grouse lek counts decreased from 2025 to 2026. Decreases were observed in most hunting zones, with counts in a few zones comparable to 2025. Sage-grouse populations naturally fluctuate in six to 12 year cycles. The sage-grouse tag allocation is designed to limit harvest to no more than 10% of the fall population in each reporting zone.

Fish and Game expects to adjust tag numbers annually to maintain sustainable sage-grouse hunting opportunities in Idaho.

Sandhill cranes

There will be 870 sandhill crane tags available for six hunting areas in eastern Idaho. Seasons run Sep. 1-15, Sep. 16-30, Sep. 1-30, or Oct. 1-30, depending on tag type, which is determined by hunt area and season dates. Sandhill crane hunters are also required to purchase a Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit.

The Pacific and Central Flyway Management Plan for the Rocky Mountain Population (RMP) of sandhill cranes allows for the regulated harvest of cranes when the population exceeds 15,000, as estimated by the average of the three most recent reliable pre-migration staging surveys.

Idaho’s 2026 crane harvest allocation, as provided by the Flyway Management Plan, increased from 2025. In an effort to reduce hunter crowding and distribute an increased number of tags, the Fish and Game Commission approved adding additional hunting opportunity in October. Fish and Game staff reference harvest rates observed in previous years to determine the number of tags available for each hunt area.

For seasons and rules for sandhill cranes see the Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules webpage.