At 80, Great-Grandma Skydives 14,500 Feet to Fight Child Trafficking.

Skydiving Great Grandma Shirley Is Back Together, we are building a world where trafficking has no place and where survivors receive the critical support they need to heal, recover, and thrive.

Shirley Romig and five community members take the leap on August 30 in the "Jump for Justice," aiming to raise $14,500 for Shared Hope International

If jumping out of an airplane is what it takes to make people stop and pay attention, then I’ll keep climbing back in the plane. Age is no excuse — every child is worth the leap.” — Shirley Romig

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 80, She's Jumping Again: Battle Ground Great-Grandmother to Skydive 14,500 Feet to Fight Child Sex TraffickingShirley Romig and five community members take the leap on August 30 in the “Jump for Justice,” aiming to raise $14,500 for Shared Hope International — one dollar for every foot they fall.Most great-grandmothers mark their 80th year with cake, cards and a house full of family. Shirley Romig is marking hers at 14,500 feet.On Sunday, August 30, 2026, at noon, the Battle Ground, Washington great-grandmother will step out of a plane over Mulino, Oregon and freefall for a cause she refuses to stay quiet about: ending child sex trafficking. She won’t be jumping alone. Five community members are leaping with her in the “Jump for Justice” fundraiser, a benefit for Shared Hope International, a locally rooted anti-child sex trafficking organization.The team has set a fitting goal — $14,500, one dollar for every foot they fall — and they are asking their community to help them reach it.Romig is no first-timer. She made her first skydive at 70 and has embraced it as an annual adventure ever since. A few years ago, she began using the attention it generated to raise money for local causes close to her heart. In 2025, she connected with Shared Hope International and selected the organization as her annual cause. Moved by what she learned about the realities of child trafficking, Romig didn’t stop at a single jump — she became more involved in the organization’s local efforts, and has chosen Shared Hope again for this year’s fundraiser.“I’ve decided I’m not going to sit still while children are being bought and sold,” said Shirley Romig, 80. “If jumping out of an airplane is what it takes to make people stop and pay attention, then I’ll keep climbing back in the plane. Age is no excuse — every child is worth the leap.”Romig will be joined in the sky by a lineup of familiar community faces: Tyler Castle, Founder of Castle Farms and 2024 Citizen of the Year; Wendy Brooks; Billy Armstrong of The Reflector; Russell Laratta, owner of Inkability, alongside his wife Kendra; and Ashley Mallory, Romig’s granddaughter and a Certified Medical Assistant.“Shirley embodies exactly the kind of courage this fight demands,” said Lilli Seale, Growth Strategies Engagement Manager at Shared Hope International. “She reminds all of us that protecting children isn’t the job of someone else, somewhere else — it’s the work of neighbors who decide to act. We are humbled that she and her team are giving their voices, and their nerve, to this cause.”Every dollar raised supports Shared Hope International's work to prevent the conditions that foster sex trafficking, restore victims of sex slavery, and bring justice to all who are impacted.HOW TO HELP Donate to Shirley’s Jump for Justice : sharedhope.org/great-grandma/Learn more about the organization: sharedhope.orgEVENT DETAILSWhat: “Jump for Justice” charity skydive from 14,500 feetWhen: Sunday, August 30, 2026, at noonWhere: Mulino, OregonWho: Shirley Romig (80) and five community membersGoal: $14,500 — one dollar for every footABOUT SHARED HOPE INTERNATIONALShared Hope International, founded in 1998 by former U.S. Congresswoman Linda Smith, is dedicated to ending child sex trafficking through a three-pronged approach: prevent, restore, and bring justice. The organization empowers communities through education and training, strengthens survivor services, and champions policies that protect vulnerable children and hold offenders accountable. Together, Shared Hope International is building a future where every child is protected, and every survivor has the opportunity to thrive.MEDIA CONTACTLilli SealeGrowth Strategies Engagement ManagerShared Hope International866-437-5433Lilli@sharedhope.org###

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