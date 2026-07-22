Intetics VP to Deliver Keynote at GSA’s Festival of Sourcing 2026: 'If AI Writes Code, Why Do We Still Need Developers?'

Pavlo Yalovol, VP of Innovation at Intetics, will deliver the keynote "If AI Writes Code, Why Do We Still Need Developers?" at the GSA Festival of Sourcing 2026 on 29 July 2026.

Intetics VP of Innovation Pavlo Yalovol keynotes the GSA Festival of Sourcing 2026 on AI-assisted development and who stays accountable for the code.

AI can generate code, but it cannot own a business outcome or accept responsibility when a system fails. As generation becomes automated, engineering judgment and accountability grow more valuable.” — Pavlo Yalovol, VP of Innovation, Intetics

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intetics, a leading global technology company, is proud to announce that its Vice President of Innovation, Pavlo Yalovol, will deliver a keynote at the Festival of Sourcing 2026, the flagship one-day conference of the Global Sourcing Association (GSA), on 29 July 2026 at Sandown Park Racecourse in Esher, Surrey.

The GSA is the professional body for the global sourcing industry, and this year’s Festival runs under the theme “Responsible Strategic Sourcing in the Age of AI,” bringing together buyers and service providers to discuss how responsibility and innovation can move forward together. Pavlo’s TED-style keynote, “If AI Writes Code, Why Do We Still Need Developers?”, is grounded in his delivery work with clients and engineering teams and asks a question the whole industry now faces.

The session looks at what happens when a powerful capability becomes widely accessible. AI-assisted development and vibe coding are making software creation possible for more people, which changes what software professionals are responsible for. Pavlo will walk through what that means for developers, software companies, sourcing relationships, and who stays accountable when AI-generated code goes into production.

“AI-assisted development is making software creation accessible to many more people, much as Kodak once made photography accessible to the masses,” said Pavlo Yalovol, VP of Innovation at Intetics. “But when a powerful capability becomes widely available, the role of professionals does not simply disappear. That is what I want to explore: what happens to developers, software companies, sourcing relationships, and delivery accountability when AI becomes a normal part of how software is built.”

The keynote will examine:

- which parts of software engineering AI can already accelerate or automate;

- why architecture, verification, security, and operational responsibility cannot simply be delegated to an AI model;

- how organizations should decide where AI-generated software is appropriate and where stronger human oversight is required;

- who remains accountable when AI-generated code causes a security, compliance, operational, or financial failure;

- how sourcing models should evolve when producing code becomes easier, but delivering verified business outcomes remains difficult.

The session also carries a direct implication for technology buyers: if AI reduces the effort required to produce code, organizations should expect more from their software partners, not merely lower rates. Providers will increasingly need to show how they govern AI use, validate its outputs, protect client systems, and turn productivity gains into measurable business outcomes.

On client projects, Intetics uses AI to support engineering teams while people stay accountable for quality. Its Predictive Software Engineering framework and proprietary models, including Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, help clients adopt AI without losing control of outcomes. Intetics is also among the first companies worldwide to earn ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the international standard for AI management systems, which sets requirements for responsible AI governance and risk management.

Technology leaders, sourcing professionals, and engineering executives are invited to join the session on 29 July 2026. Attendees can also schedule a one-to-one meeting with Pavlo Yalovol at https://bookings.cloud.microsoft/book/MeetwithPavloIntetics@intetics.com/. The full agenda for the Festival of Sourcing 2026 is available on the GSA website.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading U.S.-based global technology company providing custom software development, high-performing distributed team formation, product quality assessment, and innovative business solutions powered by AI/ML, SMAC, RPA, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/drone/LBS technologies. Leveraging our proprietary business model of Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and SLA-based software engineering, we enable growth-oriented organizations to access global tech talent and deliver predictable, high-quality outcomes through our AI-enabled Predictive Software Engineering framework. For over 30 years, Intetics has consistently exceeded client expectations, earning ISO 42001 (AI), ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certifications, and recognition as a Microsoft Gold, AWS AI Competency, and UiPath Silver partner. Our commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in numerous industry recognitions, including Inc 5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business Awards, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch, ACQ5, GSA, and listings on the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 and Fortune Innovative 300. Learn more at https://intetics.com.

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