Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee

July 22, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Sherri O’ Daniel to the Early Childhood Intervention Advisory Committee for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. Additionally, the Governor appointed Dana Dodgen and Celina Perez to the committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The committee advises HHSC on the administration, supervision, and monitoring of the statewide comprehensive system of early intervention services that will ensure that all infants and toddlers in this state who are below the age of three and have developmental needs or are at risk of developmental delay receive services that are provided in partnership with their families and in the context of their local community.

Sherri O’Daniel of Amarillo serves as a coordinator for disability services for the Region 16 Educational Service Center Head Start Program. She is a member of the National Head Start Association and the Texas Head Start Association. Additionally, she is unified partner with Special Olympics, volunteer with Life Church. O’Daniel received a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education in Special Education from West Texas A&M University.

Dana Dodgen of Dallas serves as the early childhood intervention program director for The Warren Center. She is a member of the early childhood intervention consortium and president of the North Dallas Chapter of the Young Men’s Service League. Dodgen received a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Studies from Baylor University and a Master of Science in Human Development and Family Studies from the University of North Texas.

Celina Perez of San Benito serves as the senior director for the Region One Education Service Center. She is a member of the Rio Grande Child Fatality Team, the Rio Grande Early Childhood Education Association, and is a parent member of Texas Parent to Parent. Perez is a Texas Certified Early Intervention Specialist and a Certified Infant Massage Instructor. Additionally, she is a volunteer with Neighbors In Need of Services Head Start, Primera Iglesia Bautista, and San Benito CISD. Perez received a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitative Services and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from The University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley.