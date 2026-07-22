Capodagli Property Company Among Top Candidates to Develop Properties Along Broadway Boulevard in West Palm Beach, FL

Capodagli Property Company Considered Among Top Candidates for West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency to Develop Properties Along Broadway Boulevard

LINDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capodagli Property Company has been selected as one of the final candidates by the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) to advance in the competitive process to redevelop CRA-owned properties along Broadway Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The selection marks an important milestone in the ongoing revitalization of the Broadway Boulevard corridor. Through this partnership with the West Palm Beach CRA, Capodagli Property Company will work to advance redevelopment efforts that support economic growth, enhance the community, and contribute to the long-term vision for the area.

Capodagli Property Company brings extensive experience in real estate development, historic preservation, and community-focused revitalization projects. The company looks forward to collaborating with the CRA and local stakeholders to create high-quality developments that strengthen the Broadway Boulevard corridor and provide lasting value for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Additional details regarding the development plans, project timeline, and community engagement opportunities will be announced as planning progresses.

About Capodagli Property Company:

Capodagli Property Company is a premier real estate development, construction, and property management firm specializing in multi-family and mixed-use real estate projects. Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company is recognized for its ability to envision thriving communities on underutilized assets, playing a major role in redeveloping these communities.

Capodagli Property Company develops, owns, and manages over 7,000 rental apartments with over 4,000 units in the pipeline.

We are proud of our reputation for building and managing exceptional residential communities under the brand name “Meridia Living.” Meridia Living strives to ensure all the properties we manage are well maintained while instilling a sense of belonging towards our residents.

For more information on Capodagli Property Company and Meridia Living, visit www.capodagli.com, contact marketing@meridialiving.com or call 973-694-3000.

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