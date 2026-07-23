Emmaus University Haiti: Christ-centered Leaders and Transformed Communities

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Emmaus University: Building Haiti's Future through Christ-centered Leaders and Transformed Communities

CAP HAITIEN, HAITI, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmaus University is located in Acul-du-Nord, close to Cap-Haitian, north Haiti. Emmaus was founded in 1967 by the One Mission Society (OMS). Emmaus currently has 385 students and 70 full-time staff, faculty, and adjunct professors. Emmaus is accredited by CETA, AUF, CCCU, and ECFA. Emmaus offers 2 undergraduate degrees, Theology and Business and 4 Master degrees, Theology, Education, Leadership and Biblical studies.Emmaus University exists to equip Christ-like redemptive leaders for the transformation of Haiti, the Caribbean, and beyond. We do this through higher education rooted in Christian orthodoxy in response to the theological needs for the global church in the developing world. EU is committed to making disciples, church planters, and transformative leaders as well as academic rigor and a world-class education.Our goal is holistic transformation in every sphere of Haitian society—Theology; Education; and Commerce. Our theology graduates become pastors and Kingdom workers who redeem their culture for Christ. Our business, leadership and education graduates are leaders in their field, impacting the marketplace for Christ. Investing in Emmaus is investing in people to do the work of God’s Kingdom in Haiti. By supporting Emmaus, you are laying up treasure where neither moth nor rust can destroy. Emmaus is one among the few things that works in Haiti. Thank you for joining us!Our Match Day goal is to enhance our Information Technology infrastructure to support our continued growth and expand educational opportunities for our students. Specifically, we aim to increase our internet capacity, upgrade our computer lab, and improve classroom technology resources. These investments will better equip our institution to deliver high-quality instruction and prepare us to launch online academic programs.Given the ongoing political instability and security challenges in Haiti, developing robust online learning capabilities has become increasingly important. Offering online programs will allow us to maintain educational continuity and reach students more effectively during periods of disruption. However, our current IT infrastructure lacks the capacity and reliability needed to support online learning at scale. Strengthening our technology resources is therefore a critical step toward ensuring accessible, resilient, and future-ready education for our students. Your support will help us build the technological foundation necessary to provide uninterrupted learning opportunities, expand access to education, and prepare our students for success!Because of your partnership:Hearts are being warmed, even in seasons of financial struggleCourage is rising in students who choose to return to their villages and bring good news, even in the face of real risk.The journey on the Emmaus Road continues to shape lives. Our students are being prepared to return to their own “Jerusalem,” carrying peace and hope to their communities. No hardship, no cross, no grave can stop what God is doing. Emmaus remains a place where our young people encounter Jesus personally, are transformed deeply, and are sent out boldly to redeem and restore their communities.2027 will mark 60 years of God’s faithfulness to Emmaus. We are so excited and preparing for a year-long celebration of His provision, impact, and grace.Would you join your heart and hands with ours as we begin planning to reach and inspire thousands throughout this special year? There IS more to come.Thank you for walking alongside us—helping to warm hearts, restore hope, and empower a generation to carry the love of Jesus across Haiti.About Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.

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