ADA improvements on U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe to begin August 3

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC to make Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on U.S. Route 65 at the intersections at Clay and Calhoun streets in Chillicothe on Monday, Aug. 3.

The ADA improvements include constructing curb ramps, sidewalk transitions and crosswalks.

Traffic Impacts: Route 65 and Clay and Calhoun streets will be narrowed to one lane. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

All work is anticipated to be completed by mid-September 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

Facebook | X | Instagram

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

###