Corps of Engineers recognizes St. Paul, Minnesota, resident

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, selected St. Paul, Minnesota, resident Aaron Buesing as one of its four 2025 Civil Servants of the Year.

The St. Paul District presents this award annually to employees who have distinguished themselves through sustained, superior performance, special acts, community service or other noteworthy contributions during the previous calendar year. Buesing, a hydraulic engineer, was selected for his unique combination of technical expertise, mentoring skills and dedication to the USACE mission.

As an engineer, Buesing brings sound judgment, humility and a commitment to doing things the right way, said Brian Alberto, chief of the hydraulic engineering section. “He’s selfless when it comes to assisting teammates, showing a strong ability to communicate complex engineering concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences, gladly taking time to explain the details of a hydraulic model, riprap sizing or any number of other topics he has experience with.”

Praised for his innovation, leadership and communication skills, Buesing is viewed as an invaluable colleague by his peers.

“Buesing exemplifies the best of the Corps through his exceptional technical expertise, innovative problem solving, unwavering commitment to mentoring others and dedication to our mission,” Alberto said. “His ability to collaborate and solve complex engineering problems, share knowledge freely, and develop the next generation of engineers has strengthened the St. Paul District and the engineering capabilities across the enterprise.”

The St. Paul District serves the American public in the areas of environmental enhancement, navigation, flood risk management, water and wetlands regulation, recreation and disaster response. Our employees work at 49 sites in five Upper Midwest states. -30-