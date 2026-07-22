U.S. Department of Education Approves Arkansas’ Returning Education to the States Waiver

Arkansas will now have broader authority to shape its own education policies after the U.S. Department of Education approved the state’s Returning Education to the States Waiver, its application for Ed‑Flex authority, and amendments to its federal accountability plan. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the approvals alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, calling the decision a major step toward reducing federal red tape and empowering local schools.

The waiver gives Arkansas greater ability to streamline federal funding, strengthen accountability, and expand flexibility for schools, particularly rural districts and programs serving advanced and alternative‑learning students. State officials say the changes will help direct more resources to classrooms while reducing administrative burdens.

Through the new flexibility, the Arkansas Department of Education will be able to consolidate several federal funding streams, allowing the state to distribute money more efficiently and prioritize student achievement. The waiver also supports accelerated learning by easing certain requirements for students who complete high‑school‑level coursework before entering high school. Additionally, it improves long‑term accountability by ensuring students educated in alternative learning environments are counted with their home schools, providing a clearer picture of student success.

“Arkansas is giving students a better shot at success by trusting the people closest to them,” said Secretary McMahon. She noted that the waiver prevents federal dollars from “getting lost in bureaucracy” and helps schools strategically leverage funding to support advanced learners, rural communities, and students at every starting point.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva said the approval marks a turning point. “For far too long, Arkansas was buried under duplicative federal systems that wasted taxpayer dollars and robbed our state and districts of flexibility and innovation,” he said. Oliva emphasized that the state’s strategy builds on the LEARNS Act, passed in 2023, and reinforced by strong recent student performance data. “ATLAS data proves LEARNS is working, and now Arkansas will be able to better support our most vulnerable students.”

Under the Returning Education to the States Waiver, Arkansas will:

Consolidate four federal funding streams to provide greater flexibility in the use of federal dollars.

Expand Alternative Fund Use Authority to more rural districts, giving local leaders increased decision‑making power.

Support advanced students by simplifying accountability rules for those completing high‑school coursework early.

Improve accountability by more accurately tracking long‑term outcomes for students educated in alternative learning environments.

The waiver aligns with broader education reforms underway in Arkansas. Since the passage of the LEARNS Act, the state has expanded school choice, raised teacher pay, added literacy coaches and high‑impact tutoring, strengthened accountability measures, and increased educational options for families. Early results show measurable gains: this year’s ATLAS assessments reported increases in student proficiency across every grade and subject, with statewide proficiency rising more than 20 percent since 2024.

With federal approval now in place, Arkansas will continue tailoring its education system to a student‑first approach. State officials say the increased flexibility will help districts invest resources where they are needed most, support accelerated learners, and maintain a more accurate and transparent accountability system.

17 Jul 2026