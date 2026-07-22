Lead Qualified Highlights 42% Surge in U.S. Corporate Expansions and 47% Appointment Conversion Rate for B2B Vendors

Lead Qualified Highlights 42% Surge in U.S. Corporate Expansions. Vendors across B2B sectors are experiencing significant revenue lifts!

"Companies move to grow, and our mission is to ensure our partners are the first vendors in the door," stated the CEO at Lead Qualified.” — Frank Craig

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lead Qualified today announced unprecedented growth in U.S. corporate relocations, with nearly 9% of public corporations moving headquarters to accommodate business expansion. Alongside this data, the company highlighted a 47% conversion rate for lead-qualified appointments, driving high-value pipelines for vendors in commercial real estate, office moving, commercial furniture, and telecom.Driven by the need for larger facilities and proximity to new markets, corporate relocation is at its highest rate in recent years. As organizations expand, their requirement for vendor services skyrockets. However, reaching these decision-makers at the right time has historically been a challenge. Lead Qualified bridges this gap by leveraging intent data to connect growing companies with verified, high-intent prospects.Vendors across key B2B sectors are experiencing significant revenue lifts through this targeted approach:• Office Moving: Connecting logistics and relocation teams directly to organizations requiring site surveys, phased timelines, and commercial transport.• Commercial Real Estate: Assisting brokers in placing expanding companies into Class A office spaces and managing subsequent tenant improvement pipelines.• Commercial Furniture: Providing office furnishers with actionable insights into upcoming expansions, office redesigns, and new space fit-outs.• Telecommunications: Supplying internet, cabling, and IT infrastructure vendors with companies actively upgrading their operational hardware and networks."Companies move to grow, and our mission is to ensure our partners are the first vendors in the door," stated the CEO at Lead Qualified. "By delivering pre-qualified, ready-to-book appointments, we remove the friction of outbound prospecting, allowing our vendors to focus solely on closing deals and scaling their revenue."About Lead QualifiedLead Qualified is a premier B2B lead generation and appointment-setting agency. Specializing in high-ticket, complex sales cycles, the company provides vendors in the real estate, relocation, and commercial services industries with highly targeted, intent-driven prospects.Media Contact:Lead QualifiedEmail: sales@leadqualified.comWebsite: leadqualified.com

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