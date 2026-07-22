Florida Democratic Party Appoints Representative Marie Woodson as Vice Chair for Haitian American Voter Engagement

TALLAHASSEE, FL – During Leadership Blue, the Florida Democratic Party announced the appointment of State Representative Marie Woodson (D-101) as the Party’s Vice Chair for Haitian American Voter Engagement, a leadership role dedicated to strengthening relationships with Haitian American communities and expanding civic participation across the state.

Upon the appointment Nikki Fried, Chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party, stated:

“Representative Woodson has spent her career serving others with integrity, compassion, and purpose. Her leadership, deep roots in the Haitian American community, and unwavering commitment to public service and integrity make her exceptionally well suited to help lead this important work across Florida.”

This appointment honors the enduring legacy of beloved Vice Chair Nancy Metayer, whose leadership and dedication helped shape the Party’s engagement with Haitian American voters.

A passionate advocate for her community, Vice Chair Metayer was a bright light and an extraordinary leader who had a thoughtful and strategic long term plan for engaging with Haitian voters. While no one can replace Nancy, the Florida Democratic Party remains committed to honoring her vision.

“As the first Haitian American elected to the Florida Legislature from Broward County, Representative Woodson embodies the values of advocacy, resilience, and community,” said Florida Democratic Party Executive Director Rachel Berger. “We are grateful for her partnership and confident that her leadership will help strengthen our engagement with Haitian American voters while building on the foundation established by Vice Chair Nancy Metayer.”

“I’m honored by this appointment and ready to get to work,” said Representative Woodson. “This post is an extension of the work I have always done as an advocate and leader in my community. I’m confident that together we will be able to reach and mobilize the over 300,000 Haitian voters that call Florida home.”

The Florida Democratic Party looks forward to working alongside Representative Woodson as she leads efforts to engage, empower, and amplify the voices of Haitian American Democrats across the Sunshine State.

Background on Representative Marie Woodson:

Representative Woodson has devoted her career to improving the lives of vulnerable and underserved communities. Inspired by her father at a young age to teach reading to children from low-income families, she developed a lifelong commitment to creating opportunities through service.

A graduate of Miami-Dade College, Florida International University, and St. Thomas University, Representative Woodson earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management. During more than three decades with Miami-Dade County government, she led five major divisions, including Senior Services and Social Services, and served as Division Director overseeing Early Childhood programs.

In 2020, Representative Woodson made history as the first Haitian American elected to the Florida Legislature from Broward County. She currently serves as the Democratic State Director for Women in Government and has been a steadfast advocate for women, working families, and social justice.

As the former Chair of the Broward County Legislative Delegation, Representative Woodson has championed legislation supporting homeless youth, seniors, veterans, children with special needs, and families seeking meaningful tax relief.

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