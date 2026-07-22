Lake County legislators: Additional state road funding awarded to local communities

STATEHOUSE (July 22, 2026) – More than $10 million in state funding is headed to Lake County for local road and bridge projects, according to local lawmakers.

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"I appreciate the local communities who applied for this vital road funding," said State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron). "These grants will help kickstart improvements and maintenance of critical bridges and roads."

Area grant recipients include:

Cedar Lake, $244,490;

Crown Point, $966,743;

Dyer, $866,137;

East Chicago, $1 million;

Hammond, $872,448;

Highland, $691,104;

Hobart, $562,250;

Lake Station, $346,553;

Merrillville, $1 million;

Munster, $1 million;

Schererville, $964,984;

St. John, $881,099; and

Whiting , $650,632.

"Ensuring motorist safety is a top priority," said State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point). "With additional state funding, unaltered by the gas tax holiday, smaller towns, cities and counties can tackle larger road and bridge projects."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Safe roads and infrastructure expansion helps communities grow," said State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville). "I am encouraged by the number of matching grants awarded for this critical need."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron) represents House District 11,

which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.

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State Rep. Julie Olthoff (R-Crown Point) represents House District 19,

which includes portions of Lake and Porter counties.

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State Rep. Hal Slager (R-Schererville) represents House District 15,

which includes a portion of Lake County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.