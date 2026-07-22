Ultimate Mattress Protection: LivDry Introduces Disposable Bed Pads for Layered Overnight Incontinence Protection

LivDry high capacity bed pads LivDry 36" x 36" bed pad Maximum Absorbency Protection - LivDry bed pad

New disposable underpads expand LivDry’s premium product line, helping adults and caregivers add another layer of protection for overnight bladder leakage

WILSON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nighttime bladder leakage can be more difficult to manage than daytime episodes. Longer periods of wear, changing sleep positions and heavier overnight voids create more opportunities for moisture to reach bedding or furniture, even when a wearable product is performing as intended.

LivDry announces the launch of LivDry Disposable Bed Pads, a new line of high-capacity disposable underpads for adults managing moderate to severe incontinence. The bed pads extend LivDry protection beyond the body, adding a safeguard for mattresses, bedding, recliners, wheelchairs and other surfaces.

This expands LivDry’s premium portfolio with a product designed to work alongside protective underwear, briefs and booster pads as part of a layered overnight protection system.

Why Nighttime Is Different

For many adults and caregivers, overnight protection is not a one-product decision. Incontinence needs can change during periods of illness, recovery from surgery, medication changes or reduced mobility. An active sleeper may also place different demands on a product than someone who remains in one position through the night. Wearable products manage absorbency close to the body. Disposable underpads add protection underneath, helping contain unexpected leakage before it reaches a mattress or upholstered surface. That added layer can make a practical difference for caregivers by reducing bedding changes, simplifying cleanup and helping preserve furniture. For adults living with incontinence, it can mean greater confidence at bedtime.

Built for Surface Protection

LivDry Disposable Bed Pads were developed for extended overnight protection and heavier leakage situations. Each pad features a soft, quilted top layer that quickly draws moisture away from the skin and into a high-capacity absorbent core. Super Absorbent Polymer technology helps lock in liquid and reduce pooling, while a waterproof backing prevents moisture from soaking through to the surface below. Reinforced construction helps the pad resist tearing, bunching and shifting. That durability is especially useful for active sleepers, extended periods of bed rest and situations involving frequent repositioning.

The bed pads are available in 30 x 36-inch and 36 x 36-inch sizes. In addition to mattresses, they can be used on couches, recliners, lift chairs, wheelchairs, changing areas and other surfaces that need dependable protection. Their disposable design also makes replacement and cleanup more manageable at home, during travel or while supporting someone through post-surgical recovery.

Expanding the LivDry Protection System

LivDry specializes in premium disposable products for moderate to severe incontinence. Its portfolio is built for adults who need higher absorbency, rapid fluid intake and dependable performance during the day and overnight. The addition of disposable bed pads gives adults and caregivers more flexibility to combine products according to sleeping habits, mobility and changing protection needs. The pads are intended to complement LivDry protective underwear, briefs and booster pads, not replace them. LivDry products are engineered to deliver some of the highest-capacity, fastest-absorbing disposable protection available. Since 2004, LiveDo USA has produced absorbent care products in Wilson, North Carolina, with a focus on practical design, consistent quality and reliable protection.

LivDry Disposable Bed Pads are available now through Amazon.com, Walmart.com and TYEMedical.com.

About LivDry

LivDry is a premium brand of disposable incontinence products for adults managing moderate to severe bladder leakage. Its portfolio includes protective underwear, briefs, inserts, booster pads and disposable bed pads designed for high absorbency, fast fluid intake, comfort and dependable day or overnight performance. LivDry products are manufactured by LiveDo USA, headquartered in Wilson, North Carolina.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.