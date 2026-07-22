Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia chairs MinMec meeting in Mpumalanga Province , 24 to 25 Jul

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr. F Cachalia, will on the 24th to the 25th chair the second statutory meeting of the Minister and Members of the Executive Council (Police MINMEC) of the year. The two-day session will take place at the Anew Resort in White River, Mpumalanga Province.

Themed “Advancing a National Reset Agenda for Policing”, the Police MINMEC seeks to ensure effective coordination of the police service and enhanced cooperation among the three spheres of government, on matters of mutual interest pertaining to safety and security in the country.

The focus of this particular MINMEC meeting will be to deliberate on plans to implement the nine MINMEC priorities which were adopted by the 6th of March 2026 sitting, key among which include the improvement of crime levels with a focus on gender-based violence; the reduction of firearm related crime; and increasing levels of trust in the police.

The nine MINMEC priorities are the cornerstone of a national reset agenda and will inform the strategic orientation for policing going forward.

For more enquiries, please contact:

Head of Communications

Ms. Pinda Ntsaluba

Cell: 074 429 8341

E-mail: Pinda.Ntsaluba@csp.gov.za

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