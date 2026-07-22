Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina leads career expo in uMkhanyakude, 24 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, will lead a career expo in uMkhanyakude, KwaZulu-Natal, on 24 July 2026, with the aim of expanding access to science, technology and innovation (ST&I) opportunities for learners and young people in one of the province's rural districts.

The expo will be held at Manguzi Sports Centre in Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality, as part of National Science Month, which Dr Gina launched at the Vaal University of Technology earlier this month.

National Science Month is an initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, implemented through the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement, to interest South Africans in ST&I and show how they affect our lives and communities.

The expo will bring together government departments, science councils, higher education institutions and other stakeholders to provide learners and out-of-school youth with information on career opportunities, bursaries, STEM-related study fields, training pathways, and the future-oriented skills.

It will feature interactive exhibitions and demonstrations that will allow attendees to engage with ST&I in practical, accessible and exciting ways.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, which is conducting outreach activities in the district as part of the implementation of the Broadcast Digital Migration Programme, will also participate in the career expo, while Deputy Minister Gina will visit households where the analogue to digital switch is being rolled out.

Event details

Date: Friday, 24 July 2026

Time: 09:00 to 14:00

Venue: Manguzi Sports Centre, Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipality

Media enquiries:

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

Julian Leshilo-Sebake

Cell: 060 961 2194

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