Eastern Cape Government honours late Nkosi Gwadiso with a Provincial Official Funeral Category 2

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will honour the late Chairperson of House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders, Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso with a Provincial Official Funeral Category Two, in recognition of his distinguished contribution to public service, community development and the advancement of the people of the province. Nkosi Gwadiso will be laid to rest on Friday, 24 July 2026 at Nkanunu Great Place in Ngqeleni.

This follows the approval by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa of the request by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane. The decision reflects the Provincial Government's deep appreciation for the late Nkosi Gwadiso's lifelong commitment to serving communities with integrity, humility and dedication. His passing marks the loss of a respected leader whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Premier Mabuyane has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Gwadiso family, the AmaKhonjwaso Traditional Community, the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders, the broader institution of traditional leadership and all those whose lives were touched by the late leader.

"The passing of Nkosi Gwadiso is a great loss not only to his family but to the people of the Eastern Cape. He dedicated his life to serving others and made a lasting contribution to the development of our communities. We honour his legacy and extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones during this difficult time", Premier Mabuyane said.

The funeral will be conducted in accordance with the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy. The ceremony will afford government, traditional leaders, community members and other stakeholders an opportunity to pay their final respects and celebrate the life of a man who served his people with distinction.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape Province on the day of Nkosi Gwadiso’s funeral as a sign of respect to him.

For enquiries: Contact Government Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates