MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela on successful execution of high-impact stop-and-search operations under #RemoveSkorokoro campaign

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has commended the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), for the successful execution of high-impact stop-and-search operations under the #RemoveSkorokoro campaign.

During the week of 13 to 19 July 2026, high-impact stop-and-search operations were conducted across Gauteng's major metropolitan municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The operations targeted major public transport routes identified as high-risk, with a strong focus on removing dangerous vehicles from the roads, improving compliance with road traffic legislation, and combating criminal activity within the transport sector.

During this period, the inspectorate arrested fourteen (14) motorists for various offences, contributing to broader crime prevention efforts. The offences ranged from fraud to driving under the influence (DUI).

An additional two (2) individuals were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Beyond traffic enforcement, the inspectorate discontinued thirty-eight (38) minibuses due to mechanical defects, including faulty brakes, worn tyres and broken headlights, among other defects. A further thirty-seven (37) discontinuation notices were issued to non-compliant motorists.

The enforcement operations also uncovered several traffic law violations, including:

Sixty (60) minibus taxi drivers operating without valid driving licences.

Fifty (50) operators operating without valid licence discs.

To further enhance compliance and accountability on provincial roads, the inspectorate issued more than eight hundred (800) manual AARTO infringement notices for various traffic offences. A further nine hundred and seventy-five (975) electronic infringement notices were processed through the inspectorate's e-Force devices.

MEC Diale-Tlabela praised the law enforcement officers for their unwavering commitment to protecting road users and ensuring that those who undermine the law are held accountable. She also reiterated her appeal to operators who have applied for operating licences, particularly minibus taxi and scholar transport operators, to collect their operating licences or risk having their applications cancelled.

"We urge all operators who have received SMS notifications or communication through their associations to collect their operating licences without delay. Those who have received such notifications have until Friday, 14 August 2026, to collect their licences, failing which the Department will proceed with the cancellation process," said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

"We have made significant progress in processing operating licence applications, and it is now the responsibility of operators to collect their licences and comply with the applicable legislative requirements," she added.

The stop-and-search operations remain a critical pillar of Gauteng's road safety and law enforcement strategy. Beyond enforcing compliance with road traffic legislation, these operations play a vital role in disrupting criminal activity, removing unsafe and unroadworthy vehicles from circulation, and restoring discipline within the public transport sector.

For more information, contact:

Department’s Head of Communications

Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates