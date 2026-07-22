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Minister Dean Macpherson launches Limpopo rollout of Working on Infrastructure Programme, 23 Jul

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow, Thursday, 23 July 2026, launch the Limpopo rollout of the Working on Infrastructure Programme under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in Burgersfort, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality. 

The programme delivers on a key pledge made by Minister Macpherson upon entering office: to rid the EPWP of corruption and abuse and ensure that it provides participants with pathways to permanent employment. 

The Minister will be joined by the Limpopo MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Tonny Ernest Rachoene, and the Queen Regent of the Bapedi Kingdom, Queen Manyaku Thulare. 

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026
Time: 10h40
Venue: Moses Mabotha Community Hall, Ga-Nkoana Village, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality 

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/o59SigZkUNvo4L9ZA&nbsp;

Enquiries:
James de Villiers      
Spokesperson to the Minister         
E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za       
Cell: 082 766 0276      

Thamsanqa Mchunu     
Director: DPWI Media Liaison     
E-mail: Thamsanqa.Mchunu@dpw.gov.za   

Emmanuel Mongwe  
Spokesperson to MEC Rachoene 
Cell: 079 147 3519 

Tendani Munyai  
Limpopo PW Coms Director 
E-mail: munyaitp@dpw.limpopo.gov.za 
Cell: 079 519 6997      

Kgomotso Mathuloe    
Director: DPWI Media Liaison   
E-mail: Kgomotso.mathuloe@dpw.gov.za    
Cell: 082 957 3667      

Lesego Moretlwe   
DPWI: Media Liaison   
E-mail: Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za  
Cell: 082 957 3677  

#GovZAUpdates 

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Minister Dean Macpherson launches Limpopo rollout of Working on Infrastructure Programme, 23 Jul

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