Minister Dean Macpherson launches Limpopo rollout of Working on Infrastructure Programme, 23 Jul

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will tomorrow, Thursday, 23 July 2026, launch the Limpopo rollout of the Working on Infrastructure Programme under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in Burgersfort, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality.

The programme delivers on a key pledge made by Minister Macpherson upon entering office: to rid the EPWP of corruption and abuse and ensure that it provides participants with pathways to permanent employment.

The Minister will be joined by the Limpopo MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure, Tonny Ernest Rachoene, and the Queen Regent of the Bapedi Kingdom, Queen Manyaku Thulare.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 10h40

Venue: Moses Mabotha Community Hall, Ga-Nkoana Village, Fetakgomo-Tubatse Local Municipality

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/o59SigZkUNvo4L9ZA

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: James.Devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

Thamsanqa Mchunu

Director: DPWI Media Liaison

E-mail: Thamsanqa.Mchunu@dpw.gov.za

Emmanuel Mongwe

Spokesperson to MEC Rachoene

Cell: 079 147 3519

Tendani Munyai

Limpopo PW Coms Director

E-mail: munyaitp@dpw.limpopo.gov.za

Cell: 079 519 6997

Kgomotso Mathuloe

Director: DPWI Media Liaison

E-mail: Kgomotso.mathuloe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3667

Lesego Moretlwe

DPWI: Media Liaison

E-mail: Lesego.Moretlwe@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 957 3677

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