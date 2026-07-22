Independent Electoral Commission consults royal leaders on readiness for 2026 Local Government Elections, 23 July

The Electoral Commission will tomorrow convene a high-level consultation with the Royal Leaders of South Africa (ROLESA), the umbrella organisation representing kings, queens and members of royal families across South Africa.

The Commission’s Chairperson Commissioner Mosotho Moepya, Chief Electoral Officer Mr Sy Mamabolo, and ROLESA President Kgosi Selabe Masibi will address the gathering.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 July 2026

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Southern Sun Hotel, OR Tambo International Airport

The engagement forms part of the Electoral Commission's ongoing programme of stakeholder consultations ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026.

This consultation will provide an opportunity for the Commission to engage royal leaders on its operational readiness to deliver free, fair and credible elections, while also receiving ROLESA’s perspective on strengthening electoral participation across rural communities.

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with:

Mr Themba Gadebe via WhatsApp 081 522 6616.

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