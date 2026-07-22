Premier Alan Winde praises Langebaan SAPS for winning Neatest Police Station Award

Well-kept gardens. Clean and newly painted buildings. Proper signage and lighting. New furniture. A welcoming space for local communities. This is the result of a public-private partnership with Indawo Construction which saw R700 000 raised to fund the revamp of the Langebaan Police Station, which was recently named the neatest police station in the Saldanha Bay Local Municipality.

Premier Winde visited the station on 21 July 2026, joined by Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Anroux Marais and West Coast District SAPS Commander, Major-General SW Dyantyi.

The "Neatest Police Station" project in the Western Cape is an initiative driven by the West Coast District Municipality in partnership with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the provincial Department of Police Oversight and Community Safety.

The Premier said, “Langebaan SAPS is a breath of fresh air and must become the standard we hold every police station to. When SAPS infrastructure is properly maintained, morale improves and residents have a better experience when engaging with the police. I call on all SAPS stations in the Western Cape to look to Langebaan for inspiration. I would like to thank Major-General Dyantyi and his team for their efforts.”

Notwithstanding this station revamp, the nationwide policing resourcing shortages impact Langebaan SAPS. Challenges include shortages of vehicles, insufficient members to meet demand and vacant leadership posts. The Premier called on the national leadership of the SAPS to urgently address declining personnel numbers and vehicle shortages in the Western Cape.

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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