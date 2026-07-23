Utility Planning and Procurement Leaders to Explore the Future of Supply Chain Strategy at MEA Roundtable

The Planning, Sourcing & Procurement Roundtable unites utility professionals to address AI, data center growth, workforce challenges, and utility procurement.

This roundtable gives participants the opportunity to learn from one another, exchange ideas, and explore practical solutions that they can take back to their organizations.” — Stacey Bonine

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As utilities face unprecedented demand growth, evolving technologies, and increasing pressure on supply chains, industry professionals will gather September 16–17, 2026, for the MEA Planning, Sourcing & Procurement Roundtable, hosted by Xcel Energy in Minneapolis, Minnesota.The two-day event brings together professionals from electric and natural gas utilities, manufacturers, suppliers, and higher education to discuss the trends reshaping utility planning, sourcing, procurement, and materials management. Through presentations, peer discussions, and collaborative problem-solving, participants will share practical strategies for navigating today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities."Planning and procurement have always been critical functions within our industry, but today's environment requires organizations to think differently," said Stacey Bonine, Vice President of Program Services at MEA Energy Association. "This roundtable gives participants the opportunity to learn from one another, exchange ideas, and explore practical solutions that they can take back to their organizations."Preparing for What's NextThis year's agenda balances the core principles of effective planning and supplier management with emerging issues that are transforming the utility industry.Topics include:• Artificial intelligence and its role in procurement and planning• Data centers and large-scale infrastructure projects driving demand• Workforce trends and talent development• Demand planning and forecasting• Supplier relationships and procurement strategies• Industry collaboration and operational best practicesThroughout the event, attendees will hear perspectives from utilities, manufacturers, suppliers, and academic leaders while participating in open discussions that encourage the exchange of ideas and real-world experiences.Collaboration Beyond the AgendaWhile formal sessions provide valuable insight, one of the greatest strengths of the roundtable is the opportunity for peer-to-peer networking.Attendees will engage in candid conversations, audience Q&A, and informal discussions that often produce some of the event's most valuable takeaways. By bringing together professionals from across the energy industry, the roundtable creates an environment where participants can benchmark practices, share lessons learned, and build relationships that extend well beyond the event.The Planning, Sourcing & Procurement Roundtable is open to MEA members and professionals involved in utility planning, sourcing, procurement, supply chain management, and materials management.Learn more and register at MEAenergy.org/procurement About MEAMEA serves the people who deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. Founded in 1905 by distribution utilities, MEA was created to improve safety and operational efficiency across the energy industry. That mission continues today through education, leadership development, and professional connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers across the country rely on MEA for workforce development, technical education, and networking opportunities. MEA provides in-person learning opportunities, webinars, more than 400 online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification (OQ) compliance tools, and leadership development programs that support professionals at every stage of their careers—from the field to the executive suite.

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