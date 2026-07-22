Albany State University Names Dr. Denise Davis-Maye as Inaugural Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs
Albany State University Appoints Dr. Denise Davis-Maye As Associate Provost For Faculty Affairs To Strengthen Faculty Excellence And Academic Innovation.
Dr. Davis-Maye previously served as Professor and Chair of the Department of Social Work at Alabama State University. A seasoned educator, scholar, and practitioner, she brings more than 30 years of professional social work experience and over 25 years in social work education. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing social work education, cultivating future leaders, and promoting equity-centered practice across local, national, and global contexts.
“Dr. Davis-Maye’s extensive experience and demonstrated leadership in faculty development and academic excellence make her an outstanding addition to Albany State University. The creation of this inaugural role underscores our commitment to investing in our faculty as a critical driver of student success and institutional growth. We are confident that her vision and expertise will help elevate our academic enterprise.”
- Dr. Robert O. Scott, President, Albany State University
As Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs, Dr. Davis-Maye will serve as a key member of the Academic Affairs leadership team, providing strategic oversight for faculty recruitment, development, evaluation, and retention. She will lead initiatives that foster a thriving faculty community, support scholarly productivity, and strengthen teaching and learning across the institution.
“Dr. Davis-Maye brings a wealth of knowledge and a collaborative spirit that will be instrumental in advancing faculty success at Albany State. Her leadership will enhance our efforts to recruit and retain talented faculty, support professional growth at every career stage, and ensure our academic programs remain innovative, impactful, and aligned with our mission.”
- Dr. Annice Yarber-Allen, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Albany State University
Dr. Davis-Maye is an alumna of Clark Atlanta University and completed graduate studies at Hunter College of the City University of New York, and the University of Alabama. Her distinguished career includes service as a U.S. Ambassador’s Distinguished Scholar at Bahir Dar University in Ethiopia, as well as leadership roles with the Women’s Policy Institute of the Women’s Foundation of Alabama. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the ACLU of Alabama and is a Fulbright Specialist.
Her scholarship focuses on the well-being of girls and women of African ancestry, with particular attention to cultural, community, and familial influences on adolescent development. She has also conducted research on global leadership development, cross-cultural collaboration, and the experiences of women and girls of color in educational and community settings.
Dr. Davis-Maye is co-editor of Black Sisterhoods: Paradigms and Praxis (Demeter Press, 2022), which highlights the transformative power of collective leadership, scholarship, and community engagement among Black women. Her recent work centers on strengthening faculty success through professional development, international partnerships, and global engagement initiatives that expand research capacity and foster innovation in teaching and service.
The establishment of the Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs position reflects ASU’s strategic focus on building a strong, supported, and forward-thinking faculty community dedicated to academic excellence and student achievement.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
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