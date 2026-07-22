Easy Daily Checklist — the free daily checklist app with no account, no ads, and no subscription. EasyDailyChecklist.com Inside Easy Daily Checklist: today's checklist and The Barn, the free habit tracker app's built-in place to save ideas for later. Andrew "Easy" Anderson, founder of Easy Daily Checklist and a direct response marketer for nearly 40 years.

Free daily checklist and habit tracker app — no account, no subscription, no ads. In its first 18 days, 9,244 people used it without giving an email address.

This is the opposite of everything I've ever built. No account, no catch, and your data never leaves your device. I want to see what happens when you ask for nothing.” — Andrew Easy Andrewson

NASHVILLE, TN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy Daily Checklist (https://easydailychecklist.com) is a completely free daily checklist app with reminders, streaks, and a calendar. It requires no account, no email address, and no subscription, shows no interruptive ads, and stores all user data on the user's own device. The entire application is a single HTML file, and it launched on July 4, 2026—the 250th anniversary of American independence.

In its first 18 days, the app has been used by 9,244 people. Its creator cannot name a single one of them—and that is the point. The app's counter is anonymous by design: it can see how many people it helped today, never who.

The app was created by Andrew "Easy" Anderson, a direct response marketer and one of the pioneers of AI search engine optimization (Answer Engine Optimization), whose campaigns have generated an estimated $2.5 billion in leads over nearly four decades. Anderson calls the project "the Anti-Funnel Experiment": an app with no signup, no email capture, no tracking pixel, and no upsell, built to test whether a genuinely free tool can pay for its own existence through voluntary patronage alone.

"I've spent 40 years asking for the name, address, and phone number first," Anderson said. "This is the opposite of everything I've ever built. No account, no catch, and your data never leaves your device. I want to see what happens when you ask for nothing."

A free alternative to subscription habit trackers

Unlike typical habit tracker apps that charge $30–$50 per year and require account creation, Easy Daily Checklist is free forever with no registration of any kind.

The entire app is one HTML file—about 147 kilobytes on the server, and roughly 40 kilobytes to download. That is about one-hundredth the size of a single photo taken on a modern phone. Anyone can hit View Source and read every line: there is no server storing user data, no database, no tracking, and not one cookie.

The build itself took a long Thursday and a longer weekend. On July 2, 2026, at exactly 7:07 PM, Anderson sat down intending to wrestle Google Keep into being a proper checklist, and built a new app instead—the first working outline in one sitting, then seven hours straight, five hours of sleep, and nineteen more hours to make it ready for the real world.

The reason is personal. Anderson was one of the first generation of kids labeled with ADHD. "I've come to believe it's a superpower with a filing problem," he said. "My brain could always see how A connected to Z. What it could never do was remember where I put the list. The one thing that ever worked for me is deciding the night before—write down the three, four, five things that matter, and hit them first, before the squirrels and shiny objects show up. That ritual is the whole app."

The app is also growing in public, with more than fifty updates shipped in its first 18 days. The newest landed the day before this release: The Barn, a place inside the app to store ideas so they stay off the daily list until their time comes. "Ideas are hay," Anderson said. "You cut them when they're ready, store them dry, and feed them out when your days need them. I spent forty years losing ideas to scraps of paper. Not anymore." Like everything else in the app, stored ideas live only on the user's own device. The walkthrough is at https://easydailychecklist.com/barn.html.

The app charges nothing and plans to charge nothing. It is funded by a voluntary patron wall and a one-sponsor-per-day program—a single quiet line that fades when the user starts their day—plus branded editions that businesses and organizations pay for so their clients and members get the same tool under their own name. The free app never shows the sponsor line to anyone who has already begun checking boxes, and it will never show popups, banners, or upsells.

The app is free at https://easydailychecklist.com. The full story is at https://easydailychecklist.com/about.html, and Anderson posts short notes on the experiment at https://easydailychecklist.com/fromtheporch.html.

Asked where the experiment goes from here, Anderson pointed at the counter. "I'd love to see this reach a hundred thousand people. Not for a payday—there isn't one. A hundred thousand folks stringing together a few more good days just sounds like a fine thing to have been a part of. If it's helped you, tell one person. That's the whole growth strategy."

About Andrew "Easy" Anderson

Andrew "Easy" Anderson is a direct response marketer, author, and accessibility consultant based in Tennessee. Over nearly 40 years, his work has generated an estimated $2.5 billion in leads. He is the founder of iQEverything (https://iqeverything.com) and of iQCookie, one of the pioneers of Answer Engine Optimization, and the author of works on AEO. More at https://andreweasyanderson.com.

Watch an intro video here https://youtube.com/shorts/Tm468nv5T30?feature=share

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