ICYMI: Eve Air Mobility and FDOT Partner to Advance Advanced Air Mobility in Florida
ICYMI: Eve Air Mobility and FDOT Partner to Advance Advanced Air Mobility in Florida
~ Leveraging SunTrax Air’s purpose-built testing environment, the initiative will help shape the infrastructure and operational framework needed to support Advanced Air Mobility and future commercial eVTOL operations. ~
FARNBOROUGH, U.K. – July 22,
2026 – Eve
Air Mobility (“Eve”) (NYSE: EVEX, EVEXW; B3: EVEB31), a global leader in eVTOL
aircraft and integrated services, is announcing a partnership with the Florida
Department of Transportation (FDOT) for a focused Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)
initiative at SunTrax Air.
The FDOT-led initiative will
bring together Eve’s expertise in eVTOL aircraft, operations, and services with
SunTrax Air’s research, testing, and validation capabilities. The effort will
focus on delivering insights into the infrastructure, operational procedures,
and airspace navigation procedures needed to enable the safe and efficient
integration of Advanced Air Mobility into Florida’s transportation network.
“Florida recognizes its
strategic role in the future of Advanced Air Mobility and is proactively
building the ecosystem needed to support it,” said Johann Bordais, chief
executive officer of Eve Air Mobility. “Chief Will Watts and the FDOT team
understand that successfully introducing a new mode of transportation requires
alignment across aircraft, infrastructure, operations, and communities.
Building on Embraer’s longstanding relationship with the state, Eve is proud to
bring its expertise to help advance Florida’s vision and readiness for eVTOL
operations.”
Owned and operated by FDOT,
SunTrax Air serves as Florida’s dedicated Advanced Air Mobility research and
development hub, providing a collaborative environment to evaluate
technologies, operational concepts, and supporting infrastructure for
next-generation aviation.
“This partnership is another
step of forward-progress being made in Florida toward achieving the
implementation of Advanced Air Mobility,” said Jared W. Perdue, P.E., FDOT
Secretary. “The unique resources and infrastructure found only at SunTrax will
play a key role in Eve’s research and testing needed to ensure the safe
integration of Advanced Air Mobility into our transportation system.”
The partnership builds on
the growing relationship between Eve and FDOT. Through ongoing collaboration,
the organizations will work to position Florida as a national leader in AAM.
Using SunTrax Air’s purpose-built research and testing environment, they will
evaluate operational concepts, infrastructure readiness, passenger experience,
and future ecosystem requirements, creating a foundation that supports
Florida’s long-term transportation strategy while helping accelerate the
commercialization of Advanced Air Mobility.
About Eve Air Mobility
Eve Air Mobility is
dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting
from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer’s 56-year
history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a
holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL
project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air
traffic management solution. Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange
(EVEX; EVEXW) and the São Paulo Stock Exchange (EVEB31), where its shares
of common stock, public warrants and Brazilian Depository Receipts are
traded. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.