Occasions Caterers Celebrates 25 Years of Culinary Partnership with Taste of the South

Celebrating a 25-year partnership, Occasions Caterers continues to power Taste of the South, one of D.C.'s premier philanthropic culinary events.

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occasions Caterers is proud to celebrate 25 years as the exclusive catering partner for Taste of the South ’s Annual Gala, one of Washington's premier philanthropic culinary events. For a quarter century, Occasions has helped bring this beloved annual gathering to life through seamless coordination, hospitality, and service in support of a meaningful cause. While the notion “no two events are the same” holds true, this cornerstone celebration is the culmination of months’ worth of meticulous planning by an array of individuals across many states and platforms.Since its inception in the 1980’s, Taste of the South has united exceptional chefs, restaurants, and generous supporters from across the region to celebrate Southern cuisine while raising critical funds for charitable initiatives. The 2026 beneficiaries focus on advancing STEM education and workforce development through hands-on learning, career development, and technology access.Over the past 25 years, the Occasions team has been fortunate to help create uniquely memorable experiences for thousands of attendees. Each year, the coordination of over 20 food vendors is funneled through the Occasions production line in a process very different than that of the day-to-day operation.As Occasions celebrates its own milestone 40th anniversary this year, the company looks forward to continuing this valued partnership for decades to come.ABOUT TASTE OF THE SOUTHTaste of the South is a non-profit organization that raises and donates over half a million dollars per year to charities in the Southern region. The states they represent are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Since 1983, the event has brought together the Washington, D.C. community to celebrate Southern-inspired cuisine while raising funds to support local Southern charities. Today, it is recognized as one of the region's premier charitable culinary events, welcoming approximately 3,000 guests annually.ABOUT OCCASIONS CATERERSFounded in 1986, Occasions Caterers is the Washington metropolitan area's premier luxury catering company. From intimate gatherings to large-scale galas, weddings, corporate functions, and nonprofit events, Occasions is known for innovative cuisine, exceptional hospitality, and flawless execution. The team proudly maintains a core of career veterans in all departments who have served the metropolitan area, and our clients consistently over the past 40 years. Since joining Compass Group and Restaurant Associates in 2018, Occasions continues to combine bespoke service with the resources of a global hospitality leader.###

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