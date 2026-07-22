Stirlingshire Appoints Candice Gilman Chief Compliance Officer to Guide Next Phase of Technology-Enabled Growth

Experienced compliance executive will help establish a strong regulatory foundation as Stirlingshire launches Stirling One and enters its next phase of growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stirlingshire Investments today announced that Candice Gilman will join the firm as Chief Compliance Officer. Gilman brings more than 18 years of experience spanning digital wealth management, broker-dealer operations, investment advisory services and regulatory supervision.

In her new role, Gilman will lead Stirlingshire’s compliance function and oversee the continued development of the firm’s regulatory and supervisory framework. Her appointment comes as Stirlingshire prepares to transition its business to Stirling One, the Company’s AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, and expand its national network of independent financial advisors.

“Candice is joining Stirlingshire at an important stage in our evolution,” said Steven Woods, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stirlingshire Investments. “As we grow and transition to a new technology infrastructure, compliance must be embedded into the foundation of how the firm operates. Candice brings the experience, judgment and understanding of digital financial services needed to help us navigate that transition responsibly and build a compliance framework capable of supporting the organization we are becoming.”

Stirling One is being developed as a single, vertically integrated platform designed to bring together the major functions required to operate a modern advisory business. The platform will incorporate investment management, advisor workflows, client onboarding, account opening, reporting, practice management, communications, operations and compliance within one connected environment.

Its compliance capabilities are expected to include regulatory supervision, trade surveillance, audit support, books and records, regulatory recordkeeping and automated workflows designed to support greater consistency and visibility across the organization. As the platform is implemented, Gilman will work closely with Stirlingshire’s executive, technology and operations teams to help ensure that regulatory considerations remain central to the development of new systems, processes and advisor experiences.

“Stirling One represents a significant transformation in how we expect to operate and support our advisors,” Woods continued. “That transformation requires experienced compliance leadership at the table as the technology is developed and implemented. Candice will help us establish the policies, controls and supervisory structure required to support our growth while maintaining a strong commitment to regulatory responsibility and the interests of clients.”

Gilman previously served as Chief Compliance Officer of SoFi Wealth, where she developed the compliance program from the ground up for the company’s online, multibillion-dollar registered investment adviser. She also supported regulatory compliance for SoFi Securities, the company’s self-directed online broker-dealer. Before joining SoFi in 2022, Gilman managed compliance for CoastalOne, an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser. Her earlier experience includes serving as a Supervisory Principal at Capital One Investing and as a Registered Client Associate at Wells Fargo Advisors.

Gilman’s appointment reflects Stirlingshire’s continued investment in experienced leadership, disciplined governance and institutional infrastructure as the firm advances Stirling One and prepares for its next stage of growth.

About Stirlingshire Investments

Stirlingshire Investments is a growing wealth management platform supporting financial advisors nationwide with modern infrastructure, disciplined governance and innovative advisory models designed for the future of wealth management. The firm supports self-directed, hybrid and full-service advisory models, with a focus on regulatory rigor, flexibility and preserving human-led financial advice.

Through Stirling One, its AI-native Wealth Management Operating Platform, Stirlingshire is developing a unified infrastructure intended to bring together investment management, advisor technology, client service, practice growth, operations and compliance within a single connected environment.

For more information, visit www.stirlingshire.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nicole Cox

Chief Marketing Officer, Stirlingshire Investments

nicole@stirlingshire.com

647-500-2763

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