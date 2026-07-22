Sour Lake Downtown Historic District Listed in the National Register of Historic Places

Austin, TX - Sour Lake’s Downtown Historic District was recently listed in the National Register of Historic Places; noted for its historic and architectural significance, the district joins other properties across the state with National Register status.

Centered on Sixth and Merchant streets, the Sour Lake Downtown Historic District contains 14 buildings dating from 1903 to 1966. The early 20th-century oil boom and a railroad connection to nearby Beaumont helped make downtown Sour Lake a commercial hub in the early to mid-20th century.

Sour Lake began as a resort community named Sour Lake Springs, where visitors sought the perceived health benefits of the area’s sulfur-rich mineral waters. In the early 1900s, the economy shifted following the discovery of oil near Sour Lake Field.

As workers, speculators, and investors flocked to the area, Sour Lake’s population soared from around 150 to an estimated peak of 10,000 in 1903. Railroads, pipelines, businesses, schools, churches, and banks soon followed, allowing the town to evolve into a stable community.

The National Register designation preserves the commercial center that grew out of that boom.

The district is visually anchored by the Carpenter Building at 730 Sixth St. Built in 1903 for First National Bank, it is the first brick building in Sour Lake and the oldest building in the district. It was also the only major building to survive a devastating downtown fire in 1904.

Other notable buildings/areas in the district include:

First M.E. Church South (615 Sixth St.) —The three-story Mission Revival building with stained glass was built in 1921 and represents the town’s transition into an established community.

—The three-story Mission Revival building with stained glass was built in 1921 and represents the town’s transition into an established community. Citizens National Bank Building (685-689 Sixth St.) —Constructed in 1920 for Citizens National Bank, this building retains traces of early 20th-century business signage and multiple storefronts. It is one of the best examples of downtown’s commercial prosperity during the era.

—Constructed in 1920 for Citizens National Bank, this building retains traces of early 20th-century business signage and multiple storefronts. It is one of the best examples of downtown’s commercial prosperity during the era. Merchant Street Commercial Block (125 and 135 Merchant St.)—Constructed around 1916, this commercial block is associated with prominent local businessman Ambrose Merchant. It is directly connected to the post-fire rebuilding campaign that sought to create a more permanent brick-built downtown.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation's official list of cultural resources deemed worthy of preservation. Authorized under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Register is part of a federal program to coordinate and support public and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the country's historic and archeological resources. The National Register includes more than 3,300 listings in Texas. Listing provides access to technical expertise and grant funds to facilitate restoration and preservation. Income-producing properties are also eligible for federal tax benefits for sympathetic rehabilitation work.

To learn more about the National Register of Historic Places, contact the THC's History Programs Division at 512-463-5853 or visit thc.texas.gov.