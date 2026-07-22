SVNCP LOGO Ben Arensman, MSRE Jeff Forsythe, CCIM

SVN Commercial Partners Welcomes Industry Veteran Jeff Forsythe, CCIM, and Ben Arensman, MSRE to the Team

Jeff & Ben each bring unique strengths to our team, Jeff's extensive business & brokerage experience and Ben's enthusiasm, and willingness to learn make him an excellent addition to our growing team.” — Ashley Bloom, Managing Partner

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT MYERS, FL – SVN Commercial Partners (SVNCP), a leading commercial real estate brokerage serving Southwest Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Forsythe, CCIM, as Senior Advisor and Ben Arensman, MSRE as Property Management Coordinator & Associate Advisor. The additions reflect the firm's continued investment in building a team that combines seasoned industry expertise with talented professionals beginning their commercial real estate careers.

Forsythe joins SVN Commercial Partners with more than a decade of commercial real estate brokerage experience and an extensive business background spanning corporate leadership, construction, manufacturing, distribution, consulting, property development, and real estate investment. With more than a decade in Southwest Florida market, he has earned a reputation for delivering strategic solutions for investors, landlords, tenants, and owner-users across investment, office, industrial, retail, multifamily, medical office, and mixed-use properties. Before his commercial real estate career, Forsythe spent 21 years with Sears Roebuck, advancing from a distribution center employee to National Director of Distribution Systems based at the Sears Tower in Chicago.

"I am excited to join SVN Commercial Partners and collaborate with a team that shares my commitment to client service, market expertise, and professional excellence," said Forsythe. "SVN's collaborative national platform and strong presence throughout Southwest Florida create tremendous opportunities to serve clients and help them achieve their investment and business objectives."

Joining Forsythe is Ben Arensman, who recently began his commercial real estate career after earning a Master of Science in Real Estate (MSRE) from the University of Florida in Spring 2026. As Property Management Coordinator & Associate Advisor, Ben supports the firm's property management, leasing, and brokerage services while working with owners, tenants, and investors throughout Southwest Florida.

During graduate school, Ben served as an Ambassador for the University of Florida's MSRE Development Team, helping promote the program and represent its student community. He holds a Florida real estate license and is committed to providing responsive, client-focused service while continuing to grow within the commercial real estate industry.

"Jeff and Ben each bring unique strengths to our team," said Ashley Bloom, Managing Partner of SVN Commercial Partners. "Jeff's extensive business and brokerage experience provides immediate value to our clients, while Ben's enthusiasm, strong work ethic, and willingness to learn make him an excellent addition to our growing team. Together, they reflect our commitment to delivering exceptional service and investing in the future of our firm."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to begin my commercial real estate career with SVN Commercial Partners," said Arensman. "I'm excited to learn from such an experienced team and look forward to helping our clients achieve their real estate goals."

Forsythe will be based in the firm's Fort Myers office, where he will focus on investment sales, leasing, and advisory services throughout Southwest Florida. Arensman will support the firm's expanding property management, leasing, and brokerage divisions while continuing to develop his expertise across multiple disciplines.

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