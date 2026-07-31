Halcyon Integrates TrueCalc with Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator to Automate Income Calculation from Borrower Tax Returns

TrueCalc By Halcyon

Gain Increased Confidence on Self-Employed and Rental Income Calculations

“Self-employed borrowers have always been the most complex segment. This integration gives lenders upfront income confidence through an automated connection to Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator.” — Kirk Donaldson, CEO, Halcyon

STOCKYARDS, FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halcyon , a financial services innovation company specializing in advanced income verification and calculation technology, today announced a new integration between its TrueCalc™ solution and Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator. TrueCalc™ automates income calculations from borrower-provided tax returns and submits the resulting data directly into Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator. Self-employment and rental income calculations produced by Income Calculator are eligible for representation and warranty relief, giving lenders an underwriting-ready income amount.The integration covers self-employed and rental income calculations from borrower-provided tax returns. For existing TrueCalc users, no workflow changes are required.“Self-employed borrowers have always been the most complex segment to serve efficiently. This integration gives lenders upfront income confidence through an automated connection to Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator, delivering speed, accuracy, and reduced risk in a single workflow,” said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon.Key Benefits for LendersConfidence in Every Income Calculation -- Lenders can quickly assess complex income situations with clear, accurate calculations they can rely on, covering self-employed and rental income from borrower-provided tax returns.Fannie Mae-Calculated, Workflow Ready -- Lenders receive Fannie Mae-calculated income that supports confident underwriting decisions, all within Halcyon’s existing platform. No additional implementation is required for current users.Auditable, Investor-Ready Documentation -- Every calculation produces a standardized audit trail suitable for investor and compliance review.The TrueCalc integration with Fannie Mae’s Income Calculator is available effective 7/31/2026. For more information, visit www.halcyonsolutions.ai or contact sales@halcyonsolutions.ai.About HalcyonHalcyon is a financial services innovation company that leverages direct IRS integrations, proprietary data validation models, and artificial intelligence to transform income verification and calculation, identity authentication, and compliance processes. Hundreds of lenders, banks, and financial institutions rely on Halcyon to eliminate the manual workflows that slow lending decisions and drive up costs, from transcript ordering and income validation to income calculation and identity verification, delivering instant, accurate results. Halcyon’s product suite includes TrueTax™ (IRS-direct income verification), TrueCalc™ (automated income calculation), TrueYou™ (identity validation), TrueMark™ (e-signature authentication), TrueOccupancy™ (property occupancy verification), and TrueReport™ (verified lead discovery).Visit www.halcyonsolutions.ai Safe Harbor StatementStatements in this press release regarding future expectations constitute forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors including regulatory changes, market conditions, and technology development timelines.

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