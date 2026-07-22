Alamance County Board of Commissioners and Alamance-Burlington Board of Education Reach Budget Agreement

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on July 22, 2026 . Posted in Announcements, Budget, Commissioners, County News, General News.

Graham, NC – At separate meetings on July 20 and 21, 2026, the Alamance County Board of Commissioners and the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education each approved the attached agreement regarding local education funding for the 2026-27 fiscal year. The agreement resolves the budget dispute initiated by the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education on June 16, 2026. The Chairpersons for both boards expressed their appreciation for the cooperation of both boards in developing and supporting this agreement.

https://alamancecountync.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Final-Alamance-County-ABSS-26-27-Budget-Funding-Agreement.pdf