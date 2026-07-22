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Alamance County Board of Commissioners and Alamance-Burlington Board of Education Reach Budget Agreement

Written by Alamance County Webmaster on . Posted in Announcements, Budget, Commissioners, County News, General News.

Graham, NC – At separate meetings on July 20 and 21, 2026, the Alamance County Board of Commissioners and the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education each approved the attached agreement regarding local education funding for the 2026-27 fiscal year.  The agreement resolves the budget dispute initiated by the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education on June 16, 2026.  The Chairpersons for both boards expressed their appreciation for the cooperation of both boards in developing and supporting this agreement. 

https://alamancecountync.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Final-Alamance-County-ABSS-26-27-Budget-Funding-Agreement.pdf

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Alamance County Board of Commissioners and Alamance-Burlington Board of Education Reach Budget Agreement

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