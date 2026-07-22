Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Welcomes Proposed Decisions Recommending Approval of Charter-Cox Transaction

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) welcomes the proposed decision issued by the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) Administrative Law Judge Jamie Ormond and the alternate proposed decision of Commissioner Matthew Baker, both of which recommend approval of the indirect transfer of control of Cox California Telcom, LLC as part of the transaction between Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications, Inc. These proposed decisions mark an important step toward completing a transaction that will strengthen communications infrastructure and expand access to reliable, affordable broadband in California.Both proposals would approve the indirect transfer of control, subject to enforceable commitments on infrastructure investment, affordability, network reliability, consumer protection, and service to underserved communities. While CPUC must still take final action, the proposed decisions establish pathways for the transaction to deliver meaningful benefits to consumers and small businesses across California. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Reliable and affordable broadband is essential infrastructure for the California Main Street economy. I welcome the proposed decisions recommending approval of this transaction. It is recognition that this transaction has the potential to accelerate investment, strengthen network reliability, and expand access to modern communications services. By combining the resources and expertise of Charter and Cox, the resulting company will be better positioned to support economic growth throughout the state, particularly in rural, low-income, and underserved communities that cannot afford to be left behind in the digital economy.”The USHBC will continue to engage with CPUC as the proceeding moves toward a final decision. The USHBC urges the CPUC to take timely action to translate the transaction’s commitments into stronger, more reliable connectivity, continued infrastructure investment, and tangible benefits for California’s small-business community.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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