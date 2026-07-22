Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One flies at International Naval Review

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. — Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VX-1), the “Pioneers” displayed a 40 foot by 80 foot American flag from a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter over the Hudson River in New York during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 celebration on July 4, 2026.

The International Naval Review highlights the U.S. Navy’s critical role in defending the nation and ensuring global maritime security.

VX-1 pilots, aircrew, and maintenance personnel represented the U.S. Navy’s aviation excellence during INR 250. The operation required VX-1 to plan, prepare, and rehearse, to display the American Flag on Independence Day. The innovation and technical skill of VX-1 is directly representative of the squadron’s purpose: do it first and prevent discovery in combat.

“It does not get more patriotic than this! The Pioneers were incredibly proud to display our Nation's symbol of freedom on such a special occasion for the world to see,” said Cmdr. Wesley Yancey, executive officer of VX-1. “Countless people across the NAE joined as one team to celebrate as one nation – a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

This aerial display was the first of its kind from a MH-60S Knighthawk. The flag and equipment required to hoist “Old Glory” weighed in at over 2000 pounds and required 165 feet of chain. The operation required a combined effort from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 (HM-15), the "Blackhawks," who assisted with transport of equipment during the execution of the exercise; Carrier Air Wing One (CVW-1) and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, the "Dragonslayers," who provided a MH-60S as a chase aircraft during rehearsal and execution; Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One (HX-21), the “Blackjacks,” alongside NAVAIR's H-60 Multi-Mission Helicopter Program (PMA-299) who provided the test resources to conduct initial planning and testing phase at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic did the flag reinforcement that was required for this unique flight. Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic is VX-1’s upper echelon command and coordinated the overall execution of the operation.

“It was truly a privilege and an honor to be a part of the display of our nation’s flag four our country’s 250th anniversary, said Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Jack Tedone. “Being able to help execute such a mission on this historical milestone together with an excellent team was an unforgettable experience and opportunity.” (1-2 sentence concise statement)

The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and maritime anti-surface warfare (SUW) weapon systems, airborne strategic weapon systems, as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. The squadron also develops, reviews and disseminates new ASW/SUW tactics and procedures for Fleet use. A variety of operational aircraft are assigned to VX-1 including the P-8A Poseidon, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, MH-60R Seahawk and MH-60S Knighthawk.

Because of the squadron's unique position as the interfacing unit between the development of new weapon and mission systems and subsequent introduction to the Fleet, VX-1 is considered the squadron that “Does it First.”

Lt. Pearce Phinney

[pearce.a.phinney.mil@us.navy.mil](mailto:pearce.a.phinney.mil@us.navy.mil)

301-757-1453