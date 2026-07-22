Protect Environmental Expands National Home Services Platform with Acquisition of ARC Insulation

Protect Environmental acquires ARC Insulation

Strategic acquisition expands the company's mission to protect people, property, and the places they call home.

Protect Environmental and ARC Insulation share a common philosophy: solve problems the right way, educate homeowners, and build lasting relationships based on trust.” — Bryon Crews, CEO

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Protect Environmental announced the acquisition of ARC Insulation , a leading Chicagoland insulation and home performance company, marking an important milestone in the company's evolution from an environmental services leader into a national home services platform.For more than two decades, Protect Environmental has helped families protect their homes from invisible environmental hazards through industry-leading radon testing and mitigation , indoor air quality, laboratory services, and environmental consulting. The acquisition of ARC Insulation expands that mission—bringing together complementary expertise to help homeowners create healthier, safer, more comfortable, and more energy-efficient homes.The acquisition reflects Protect Environmental's long-term strategy to build the nation's most trusted home services platform focused on protecting a homeowner's largest investment and the people who live inside it."Our mission has never been to become the biggest radon company. It's to become the most trusted company homeowners call when they want to protect the health of their home and the people inside it. ARC Insulation brings us one step closer to that vision,” said Byron Crews, Chief Executive Officer of Protect Environmental. "For years, families throughout Chicagoland have trusted Protect Environmental to protect their homes from radon. By welcoming ARC Insulation to our family of companies, we're expanding our ability to care for the entire home. This is another important step toward building a company that protects homes from the ground beneath them to the air families breathe every day."Founded in 1993, ARC Insulation has earned a reputation throughout the Chicago metropolitan area for delivering exceptional insulation, air sealing, home energy assessments, mold remediation, and building performance solutions. The company's commitment to craftsmanship, customer service, and building science has helped thousands of homeowners improve comfort while reducing energy costs and enhancing indoor air quality.Together, the organizations will offer Chicagoland homeowners an expanded suite of residential services designed to improve the health, safety, efficiency, and longevity of their homes. Customers will continue working with the trusted ARC Insulation team while benefiting from Protect Environmental's national resources, operational expertise, and growing portfolio of home protection services.The acquisition also represents a broader investment in the Chicagoland market, where Protect Environmental has served homeowners for years as a trusted provider of radon testing and mitigation. By expanding its capabilities, the company is creating a more complete approach to home performance, addressing the environmental, structural, and energy-related factors that contribute to healthier living spaces."Protect Environmental and ARC Insulation share a common philosophy: solve problems the right way, educate homeowners, and build lasting relationships based on trust," said Crews. "Those values make this partnership a natural fit and position us to serve homeowners in even more meaningful ways for years to come."About Protect EnvironmentalProtect Environmental is a national leader in the home services industry, focusing on insulation, radon, chemical vapor intrusion, and water quality management. With a proven track record spanning 39 years and more than 250,000 completed projects across all 50 U.S. states and two U.S. territories, the company delivers expert solutions that help property owners build and maintain healthy, safe, and sustainable indoor environments with confidence. Join our rapidly expanding team and apply today. For more information, visit protectenvironmental.com or call 502-221-3373.About ARC InsulationFounded in 1993, ARC Insulation is one of Chicagoland's premier home performance contractors specializing in insulation, air sealing, mold remediation, home energy assessments, and indoor air quality solutions. Through a building science approach, the company has helped thousands of homeowners improve comfort, energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and the long-term performance of their homes.

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