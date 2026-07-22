Nutraland USA Launches Vegadelight® CleanShield™ for Clean-Label Vitamin D3 Stability in Multi-Nutrient Formulations

Proprietary plant-based CleanShield™ technology delivers proven stability in high-stress, multi-nutrient matrix without synthetic additives or modified starches

With Vegadelight® CleanShield™, we are providing premium brands with a 100% plant-based delivery platform that safeguards active potency in the most challenging multi-nutrient environments” — Sanying Xu, President

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutraland USA, Inc., a pioneer of plant-based, science-backed dietary ingredients, has officially announced the launch of Vegadelight® CleanShield™, a novel microencapsulated vegan Vitamin D3 powder engineered to maintain maximum potency in hostile, multi-nutrient environments— using a 100% plant-based carrier matrix of acacia gum and coconut MCT oil.

The new launch builds upon Nutraland's established Vegadelight® product line, which has been certified by Euromonitor International as the #1 selling vegan Vitamin D3 ingredient in the USA for the 2025 calendar year [1].

Overcoming the "Stability Paradox"

Traditionally, dietary supplement formulators creating high-potency multivitamin and mineral complexes have faced a difficult trade-off. Fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin D3 are highly sensitive to rapid oxidation and degradation when exposed to aggressive alkaline minerals (such as calcium and magnesium) or trace minerals (iron and copper) that trigger redox reactions. To ensure active potency lasts through shelf-life, manufacturers have historically been forced to rely on costly ingredient overages or turn to synthetic carriers, chemical preservatives, and modified starches.

Vegadelight® CleanShield™ eliminates this compromise by utilizing a proprietary, gentle delivery platform that physically isolates the sensitive active nutrient using an all-natural matrix of pure Acacia Gum and Coconut MCT oil.

- Clean By Design: Features true plant-derived cholecalciferol microencapsulated exclusively with a clean-label carrier deck—free from synthetic fillers, modified starches, chemical preservatives, or hidden carriers.

- No Conversion / No Synthetics: Unlike standard D3 made from lanolin (sheep’s wool grease) or some plant-based alternatives that are synthetically converted from plant sterols, Vegadelight® provides natural cholecalciferol extracted directly from reindeer lichen without complex chemical transformation.

"Formulators shouldn't have to compromise on clean-label integrity or rely on excessive, costly overages to ensure product stability," said Sanying Xu, President of Nutraland USA. "With Vegadelight® CleanShield™, we are providing premium brands with a 100% plant-based delivery platform that safeguards active potency in the most challenging multi-nutrient environments—giving consumers the clean, ethically sourced ingredients they expect with the complete traceability brands require."

Analytically Verified Resilience

Nutraland has evaluated the CleanShield™ delivery platform through rigorous structural analysis and accelerated matrix stress testing:

- Verified Shell Integrity: Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) imaging at 500x and 1,000x magnification confirms fully formed, uniform spherical microcapsules with smooth surfaces and no visible cracking or fissuring.

- Comparative Stability: In 42-day parallel thermal stress testing, Vegadelight® CleanShield™ maintained target potency for the full duration, outperforming standard microencapsulated D3 powder (containing chemically modified carriers) that degraded past specification by day 28.

- Hostile Matrix Resilience: In a complex multi-nutrient matrix containing Vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, iron, and copper— CleanShield™ retained approximately 97% potency after 28 days at 50°C/65% RH. Arrhenius-based kinetic modeling projects an excellent stability profile of over 2 years under standard storage conditions (25°C/65% RH) within the same challenging formulation environment.

A Ready-to-Formulate Solution for Premium Brands

With locally available stock and low MOQs, Vegadelight® CleanShield™ provides turnkey supply chain security for North American brands.

Additionally, Vegadelight® CleanShield™ pairs seamlessly with Nutraland’s natural K2Go® line of chickpea-derived Vitamin K2 MK-7—providing an ideal foundation for high-stability vegan D3+K2 combination products.

Visit www.vegadelight.com or contact sales@nutralandusa.com for more information and to request samples.

About Nutraland USA

Nutraland USA is a leading supplier of premium, science-backed ingredients for the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage industries. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, Nutraland partners with brands to deliver cutting-edge nutritional solutions that support health and wellness worldwide.

Source: [1] Euromonitor International Limited; #1 in B2B manufacturer value sales of vegan vitamin D3 in 2025 based on custom research conducted March-May 2026.

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